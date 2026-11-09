'He Never Let The Team Down': Sitanshu Kotak Praises Indian Middle-Order Star's Adaptability

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded the middle-order batter's exceptional adaptability and calm demeanor ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand. He highlighted Rahul's ability to seamlessly switch roles across formats, stating he has never let the team down

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Indias assitant coach Sitanshu Kotak
India's assitant coach Sitanshu Kotak | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Ahead of India's third ODI against New Zealand, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised KL Rahul's adaptability across formats

  • Kotak highlighted Rahul's flexibility to seamlessly transition from opening the innings in red-ball cricket to batting in the middle order in ODIs

  • The batting coach also commended Rahul's calm temperament, noting that the wicketkeeper-batter never looks under pressure

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak is in awe of KL Rahul's adaptability and calmness at the crease. He made these remarks ahead of India's third ODI against New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 11.

Interacting with the press on the eve of the match, Kotak expressed immense confidence in the wicketkeeper-batter, saying, "I cannot remember any match where he has got to bat, and he has not performed."

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'Plays According To The Team's Needs'

Responding to a query, Kotak specifically highlighted Rahul's ability to seamlessly adjust his game to fit the team's evolving requirements across formats.

"KL Rahul's biggest advantage is that he can open in red-ball [cricket] and bat in the middle order in white-ball ODIs. Whenever required, sometimes he goes for [number] 5—his record is so good there—and 6th as well. So he plays according to the needs of the team," Kotak explained.

He further added: "Since I have joined, I can't remember many matches where he got a chance to bat and has not contributed. He has played some unbelievable innings."

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Elaborating on Rahul's finest qualities, Kotak noted that the middle-order stalwart never appears flustered and always goes about his business with a stable demeanor.

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"He never looks under pressure. If you notice, I have never seen KL under pressure. You always see him as very stable, and most of the time, or probably all the time, he has never let the team down," Kotak said. "It is brilliant to have someone like him who has that experience, that temperament, and that game as well."

"So that's a great thing to have someone like KL, yes," he concluded.

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