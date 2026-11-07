What Happened During Sandpaper Gate? Australian Coach Denies Shocking Claims Made By Usman Khawaja In His Book

Lehmann also said he could not speak for others involved and accepted the fallout from the episode. “So that’s an individual case by case… on the players and I suppose they’ll respond with their thoughts and what they know. I can’t speak for them at all. I can only know what I know and I know that ball-tampering was a big part of the game of cricket. Now it’s obsolete. But that doesn’t make it right either, but that’s the case, and we paid a heavy price for that. We paid a heavy price for that and we’ve just got to accept the consequences that came our way at the time and try and move forward with that,” he said.