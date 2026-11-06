Devon Conway Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Who Will Replace The Black Caps Batter?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 6 November 2026 7:34 am Published at: 6 November 2026 7:14 am Updated on:

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining four ODIs against India after suffering a concussion during training. Nick Kelly has been named as his replacement, while Matt Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for the second ODI in Wellington on November 7

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar 6 November 2026 7:34 am Published at: 6 November 2026 7:14 am Updated on:

New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia