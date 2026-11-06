Devon Conway Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Who Will Replace The Black Caps Batter?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
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New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining four ODIs against India after suffering a concussion during training. Nick Kelly has been named as his replacement, while Matt Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for the second ODI in Wellington on November 7

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Devon Conway Ruled Out India New Zealand ODI Concussion Nick Kelly Replacement NZ Updated Squad
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Summary of this article

  • Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining four ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion during a training session

  • Nick Kelly has been named as Conway's replacement, while Matt Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for the second ODI

  • The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played in Wellington on Saturday, November 7

New Zealand have suffered another setback ahead of the second ODI against India, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series after being diagnosed with concussion.

The left-handed batter sustained the injury following a collision with teammate Matt Henry during a training session in Auckland last week. The incident occurred while the duo were attempting to take a catch, prompting immediate medical attention and head injury assessments.

While Conway was subsequently taken to hospital for further evaluation, Henry was also assessed for a possible concussion. Further examinations confirmed that Conway had sustained a concussion, ruling him out of the final four matches of the series.

The 35-year-old will now focus on his recovery, with the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India, beginning in Wellington on November 19, his next major target.

Conway had already missed the series opener in Auckland, where India registered a five-wicket victory.

His absence is another blow for the Black Caps, who were already without the services of Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra. Chapman was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Ravindra's absence was due to a shoulder problem.

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New Zealand have called up left-handed batter Nick Kelly to replace Conway. Kelly, who was initially selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will join the squad in Wellington ahead of Saturday's second encounter.

Matt Henry Cleared Of Concussion, Available For Selection In 2nd ODI

There is some positive news for the hosts, with Henry cleared of concussion and available for selection for the second ODI. The fast bowler had also missed the final three T20Is against India due to a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps.

Meanwhile, Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has been brought into the New Zealand A squad as Kelly's replacement for the final four-day fixture against India A, which begins on Saturday.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, November 7, at Wellington Regional Stadium. The hosts will look to bounce back after losing the opening match by five wickets.

Updated New Zealand Squads For India ODI Series

ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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