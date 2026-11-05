Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football, Vinicius Junior Leads Global Tributes

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday
Vinicius Junior called him forever number 1 on Ronaldo’s Instagram post
The Portuguese Football Federation said it will organise a fitting tribute to his immense career
Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football on Thursday, drawing tributes from across sport as Vinicius Junior called him "forever number 1!!!!!!,"
The Portuguese Football Federation said it will arrange a ‘fitting tribute’ to Ronaldo’s ‘immense career’. His Instagram post also filled with messages from current players, former teammates and other sports stars.
Ronaldo should keep playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, whose contract with him runs until June. His Portugal career started in 2003 and now ends after a run that became one of the longest and most productive in the international game.
Record Portugal Career
He went on to play a world-record 234 matches for his country and scored 146 goals.
His defining international triumph came in 2016. Ronaldo led Portugal to the European Championship title in France, even though he was forced off injured during the final. That title remains the crowning moment of his international career.
Tributes From Peers
The messages came quickly.
Vinicius left the comment, "forever number 1!!!!!!," on Ronaldo’s Instagram post. Neymar replied with "Legend" and tennis star Carlos Alcaraz also added a comment.
Former England and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand wrote, "It was a movie bro,". Ronaldo’s former Portugal teammate Pepe added, "It was more than football. Thank you for everything, Cris,".
Bruno Fernandes posted on his Instagram story: "Thank you for the inspiration. It was a privilege to share great moments for our national team with my childhood idol,". Manchester United also posted on X on Thursday afternoon: "Congratulations on an incredible international career, @Cristiano 🐐🇵🇹 Enjoy your retirement ❤️,".
Final World Cup Chapter
His last World Cup run ended early.
Ronaldo scored three goals at this year’s FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico co-hosted. Portugal’s campaign finished in the Round of 16 with a defeat to eventual champions Spain.
Another World Cup flashpoint followed. At 21, Ronaldo was filmed winking toward the Portugal bench after seeming to press the referee to dismiss Wayne Rooney, then his Manchester United teammate, during the 2006 quarter-final against England in Germany.
Rooney was sent off in that match. Ronaldo then converted the decisive penalty in the shootout to send Portugal into the semi-finals, where Zinedine Zidane’s France beat them.