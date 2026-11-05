India 3-1 Japan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Hockey Final: Jugraj Singh Seals Game With Drag Flick

India Vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Score: Follow live, play-by-play updates from the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final, IND vs JPN, on Thursday, 5 November, at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali

India Vs Japan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final, IND vs JPN, on Thursday, 5 November, at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. India will be aiming for a third consecutive title after triumphing in the 2023 and 2024 editions. Harmanpreet Singh's side heads into the final on the back of an emphatic 8-1 semifinal victory over South Korea, having won all five of its league-stage matches. The hosts had also defeated Japan 4-2 earlier in the competition, with Harmanpreet scoring a hat-trick. Japan, meanwhile, secured their final berth by beating Malaysia in a shootout after regulation time ended goalless. The final begins at 7pm IST, with India looking to extend their record as the tournament's most successful team. Follow all the action and live updates below.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Nov 2026, 08:44:53 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 50' | IND 2-1 JPN | India complete the comeback to take a 2–1 lead thanks to a moment of magic from Dilpreet Singh. After Hardik Singh created chaos inside the Japanese striking circle with a driving run, Dilpreet pounced on the loose ball and unleashed an instinctive, blind turn and shoot that sailed into the back of the net to put the defending champions ahead.

5 Nov 2026, 08:31:42 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 42' | IND 1-1 JPN | India leveled the contest after capitalizing on back-to-back penalty corners, with Shilanand Lakra finding the crucial equalizer. Decoupling from his standard direct drag flick, captain Harmanpreet Singh opted for a variation, slipping the ball to his teammate. After navigating through a congested circle to create space, Lakra smartly slotted the ball into the net. A quick video referral for a potential dangerous ball briefly halted celebrations, but the TV umpire confirmed the goal stood, restoring parity for the defending champions.

5 Nov 2026, 08:21:28 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 40' | IND 0-1 JPN | India finally earned their first penalty corner of the match in the 33rd minute, but could not make it count. Hardik Singh provided a clean injection to setup captain Harmanpreet Singh, whose powerful drag flick was directed straight at the Japanese goalkeeper, allowing Japan to deal with the threat and maintain their lead.

5 Nov 2026, 08:05:50 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Half-Time' | IND 0-1 JPN | Japan's clinical performance has kept India firmly on the back foot, with the defending champions unable to capitalize on their chances as the scoreline remains 0–1. Japan's resolute defensive structure has repeatedly thwarted Indian attacks, compounding the pressure on the trailing side. Nevertheless, with 30 minutes of regulation time still to play, India will rely on their championship pedigree to mount a second-half comeback.

5 Nov 2026, 07:54:49 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 25' | IND 0-1 JPN | With Japan maintaining relentless forward pressure, India's defense of the Asian Champions Trophy title is being tested early. Trailing by a goal, the men in blue have looked uncharacteristically rattled by the scoreboard deficit, repeatedly turning over possession under pressure. To stem the momentum, India must find composure in midfield, slow down their buildup, and construct more patient attacking phases.

5 Nov 2026, 07:43:27 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 15' | IND 0-1 JPN | India wasted a crucial opportunity to respond after their early review for a penalty corner was turned down. Following a push inside the circle, the Indian side referred the decision, but the video umpire ruled in favor of Japan, costing India their referral. Shortly after, Hardik Singh unleashed a direct strike that was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper, but he reacted sharply to collect the rebound and set up Aditya Lalage inside the striking circle. However, a slight delay in taking the shot allowed the Japanese defense to shut down the angle and block the attempt, frustrating India's efforts to get back on level terms.

5 Nov 2026, 07:30:27 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: 10' | IND 0-1 JPN | Japan delivered a shock early blow in the opening three minutes, taking a 1–0 lead through a stunning goal from Kazumasa Matsumoto. Picking up the ball and driving into India's striking circle, Matsumoto skillfully navigated past Jugraj Singh's loose tracking and evaded an oncoming Jarmanpreet Singh before unleashing a brilliant reverse flick from a tight angle into the back of the net.

5 Nov 2026, 07:16:26 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Match To Get Underway Soon With just minutes remaining until the start of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final, the players have taken the field and lined up for their respective national anthems. Adding to the high-stakes atmosphere, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, along with tournament officials, is currently greeting the athletes individually on the turf ahead of push-off.

5 Nov 2026, 06:59:55 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: How Did India Storm Into The Final? India booked their place in the final with an unbeaten run in the league stage, winning all five matches. Harmanpreet Singh and Co carried that momentum into the semifinals, thrashing South Korea 8-1. Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scored twice each, while Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also got on the scoresheet.

5 Nov 2026, 06:51:32 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Team Is Here! THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS HAVE ARRIVED! 🇮🇳🏆



Team India arrive ahead of the big showdown against Japan in the Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 in Mohali!



One mission in mind – defend their title and lift the trophy once again on home soil! 🔥🏑



🗓️ Thursday,… pic.twitter.com/0tGjm8fqNM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2026

5 Nov 2026, 06:33:01 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Nilakanta Sharma Set For Final Appearance In India Jersey One last time in the Indian jersey. One last time representing the nation on home soil. 🥹



As Nilakanta Sharma takes the field for the India vs Japan Final at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we celebrate a journey defined by dedication, passion and countless moments… pic.twitter.com/bgnKGJpE2J — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2026

5 Nov 2026, 06:21:16 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: All You Need To Know Defending champions India will take on Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final on Thursday, November 5, with Harmanpreet Singh and Co. aiming to extend their record as the most successful team in the tournament's history.

5 Nov 2026, 06:10:45 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Who's Your Favorite? SARPANCH SAHAB’S FAN FOLLOWING! 🙌🇮🇳



The chants for Captain Harmanpreet Singh are LOUD as India gets ready for the big one - Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 Final against Japan! 🏑🔥



🗓️ Thursday, November 5

⏰ 7:00 PM IST



📺 Watch LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2!… pic.twitter.com/7vL7belc4X — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2026

5 Nov 2026, 06:09:32 pm IST India vs Japan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: Streaming Info The India vs Japan Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2 channel in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website from 7:00 PM IST onwards.