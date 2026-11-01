India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Focus As India Eye 4-1 Series Win

IND Vs NZ Live Score, 5th T20I: Follow India vs New Zealand fifth T20I live score and ball-by-ball updates from Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. Shreyas Iyer and Co. will look to sign off with a 4-1 series victory against Mitchell Santner's Black Caps. Stay tuned for live updates

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, and teammate Abhishek Sharma gesture during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, and teammate Abhishek Sharma gesture during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. Having already sealed the series, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will look to end the tour on a winning note and extend their advantage to 4-1. The hosts, meanwhile, will be eager to build on their emphatic win in the fourth T20I and finish the series on a positive note. With the T20I leg coming to a close, India could also use the dead rubber to test their bench strength, explore different combinations and give opportunities to players who have not featured regularly. Follow our live coverage for all the action, key moments and ball-by-ball updates from Hamilton.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Nov 2026, 10:43:44 am IST India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: T20I Head-To-Head Total Matches Played: 35 India Won: 22 New Zealand Won: 12 Tied: 1

1 Nov 2026, 10:38:11 am IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Seddon Park - Pitch Report Seddon Park is generally a batter-friendly venue, with a flat surface, consistent bounce and relatively short boundaries making strokeplay easier. The average first-innings score in recent T20 matches has been around 184-186, suggesting another high-scoring contest. Fast bowlers could find some movement with the new ball, while spinners may have to rely on variations and accuracy. Dew could also become a factor in the evening, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball and potentially favouring the team batting second.

1 Nov 2026, 10:34:12 am IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Hamilton? Hamilton is expected to enjoy largely sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Sunday, with a low chance of rain during the fifth T20I at Seddon Park. Temperatures are likely to range between 19-21°C during the day before dipping to 4-6°C overnight. Moderate winds could assist the seamers, while cooler evening conditions may bring dew into play, potentially making bowling in the second innings challenging. Overall, the forecast points towards an uninterrupted 40-over contest.

1 Nov 2026, 10:32:04 am IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Updates: T20I Trivia India have conceded 200-plus totals 11 times in 39 matches this year, the most by any team in a calendar year across T20 cricket. Glenn Phillips has scored 276 runs against India in the ongoing series, the highest by any batter in a bilateral T20I series against them. Meanwhile, New Zealand's catching success rate stands at 74.1 per cent, the second-lowest among the world's top 12 T20I teams, ahead of only Pakistan (73.1 per cent).

1 Nov 2026, 10:24:58 am IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Streaming Info When and where will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I take place? The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. What time will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I begin? The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST. Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I? The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I online in India? Fans can watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India

1 Nov 2026, 10:23:00 am IST India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Squads India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Auqib Nabi, Kumar Kushagra, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner