Glenn Phillips Eyes T20I History: Three Records Within Reach In IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Glenn Phillips is 56 runs away from breaking Phil Salt's record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series. He also needs 15 runs to surpass Mark Chapman's New Zealand record, while a half-century in the final T20I will give him four 50-plus scores in the series

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Glenn Phillips Eyes T20I History: Three Records Within Reach In IND Vs NZ 5th T20I
New Zealand Glenn Phillips bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Blake Armstrong/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • Glenn Phillips needs 56 runs to break Phil Salt's record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series

  • He is 15 runs away from breaking Mark Chapman's New Zealand record

  • A fifty will give Glenn Phillips four 50-plus scores in the series

Glenn Phillips could script history when New Zealand take on India in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. The Kiwi batter is closing in on the highest individual run tally in a bilateral T20I series and has one final opportunity to claim the record.

A blistering century in the previous match has put Phillips in contention. He smashed 107 off just 49 deliveries in the fourth T20I on Friday, October 30, taking his series aggregate to 276 runs from four outings.

With 56 more runs, he will move past England's Phil Salt, who currently sits at the top of the all-time charts.

Salt set the benchmark with 331 runs during England's five-match T20I series against the West Indies in December 2023. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan follows with 316 runs from six matches against England in 2022.

Phillips has already crossed the 250-run mark and could become the third batter to register at least 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series.

Top Run-Scorers in Bilateral T20I Series

PlayerTeamRunsMatchesAgainstYear
Phil SaltEngland3315West Indies2023
Mohammad RizwanPakistan3166England2022
Sahil ChauhanEstonia2976Cyprus2024
Mark ChapmanNew Zealand2905Pakistan2023
Babar AzamPakistan2857England2022

There is also a New Zealand record up for grabs. Phillips is 15 runs short of surpassing compatriot Mark Chapman, whose 290-run haul against Pakistan in 2024 remains the highest by a New Zealand batter in a bilateral T20I series.

Related Content
New Zealand celebrate an India wicket during 4th T20I 2026 at Auckland. - BLACKCAPS/X
Mitchell Santner, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand defeated India by 87 runs powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls in the 4th T20I. - bcci/X
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 - (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

His achievements against India have already placed him at the top of another statistical chart, with Phillips holding the record for the most runs scored in a T20I series against the Men In Blue.

The final encounter could also bring him another place in T20I history. A half-century on Sunday would take Phillips to four 50-plus scores in the ongoing series, making him only the third batter to achieve the feat in a bilateral T20I series.

Rizwan and Japan's Sabaorish Ravichandran are the only players to have managed it before.

Phillips will therefore head into the series finale with several milestones in sight, as New Zealand look to finish their campaign against India on a high.

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