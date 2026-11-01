Glenn Phillips Eyes T20I History: Three Records Within Reach In IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

Glenn Phillips needs 56 runs to break Phil Salt's record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series
He is 15 runs away from breaking Mark Chapman's New Zealand record
A fifty will give Glenn Phillips four 50-plus scores in the series
Glenn Phillips could script history when New Zealand take on India in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. The Kiwi batter is closing in on the highest individual run tally in a bilateral T20I series and has one final opportunity to claim the record.
A blistering century in the previous match has put Phillips in contention. He smashed 107 off just 49 deliveries in the fourth T20I on Friday, October 30, taking his series aggregate to 276 runs from four outings.
With 56 more runs, he will move past England's Phil Salt, who currently sits at the top of the all-time charts.
Salt set the benchmark with 331 runs during England's five-match T20I series against the West Indies in December 2023. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan follows with 316 runs from six matches against England in 2022.
Phillips has already crossed the 250-run mark and could become the third batter to register at least 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series.
Top Run-Scorers in Bilateral T20I Series
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Against
|Year
|Phil Salt
|England
|331
|5
|West Indies
|2023
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|316
|6
|England
|2022
|Sahil Chauhan
|Estonia
|297
|6
|Cyprus
|2024
|Mark Chapman
|New Zealand
|290
|5
|Pakistan
|2023
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|285
|7
|England
|2022
There is also a New Zealand record up for grabs. Phillips is 15 runs short of surpassing compatriot Mark Chapman, whose 290-run haul against Pakistan in 2024 remains the highest by a New Zealand batter in a bilateral T20I series.
His achievements against India have already placed him at the top of another statistical chart, with Phillips holding the record for the most runs scored in a T20I series against the Men In Blue.
The final encounter could also bring him another place in T20I history. A half-century on Sunday would take Phillips to four 50-plus scores in the ongoing series, making him only the third batter to achieve the feat in a bilateral T20I series.
Rizwan and Japan's Sabaorish Ravichandran are the only players to have managed it before.
Phillips will therefore head into the series finale with several milestones in sight, as New Zealand look to finish their campaign against India on a high.