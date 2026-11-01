Glenn Phillips Eyes T20I History: Three Records Within Reach In IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 1 November 2026 7:59 am

Glenn Phillips is 56 runs away from breaking Phil Salt's record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series. He also needs 15 runs to surpass Mark Chapman's New Zealand record, while a half-century in the final T20I will give him four 50-plus scores in the series

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 1 November 2026 7:59 am

New Zealand Glenn Phillips bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | Photo: Blake Armstrong/Photosport via AP