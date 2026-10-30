Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Missed Out: India's Playing XI For 4th T20I Vs New Zealand

After winning the toss Shreyas said: "We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern every now and then. [On India's performance in the previous match] Yes, absolutely. The intent, the positivity right from ball one, it was amazing. And the most important aspect I felt was adapting to the conditions. We realized that anything that is bowled hard length or half-volleys was going into the stands. So it's better bowl yorkers as quickly as possible. So the execution was phenomenal."