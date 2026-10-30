Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Missed Out: India's Playing XI For 4th T20I Vs New Zealand

India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in the 4th T20I vs Ne Zealand
India have made two changes in the squad as Ishan Kishan returns to the side
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 off 19 balls in last match, is benched for the fixture
India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has missed out on selection for the 4th T20I against New Zealand on Friday, October 30. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first for the fourth time in a row.
Ishan Kishan returns to the side after recovering from a minor injury that kept him out of the last two matches. Sooryavanshi had severely impressed in the previous outing, slamming 45 off 19 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes) alongside Abhishek Sharma in a record 133-run opening stand, which had pushed regular opener Sanju Samson down to No. 3.
With Kishan back in the mix, Samson is set to return to the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma.
After winning the toss Shreyas said: "We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern every now and then. [On India's performance in the previous match] Yes, absolutely. The intent, the positivity right from ball one, it was amazing. And the most important aspect I felt was adapting to the conditions. We realized that anything that is bowled hard length or half-volleys was going into the stands. So it's better bowl yorkers as quickly as possible. So the execution was phenomenal."
When asked about changed in the side, "Yeah, we've got two changes. Ishan comes back in for Vaibhav and Mayank comes in for Bhuvi," said Shreyas.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav