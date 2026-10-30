Lucky Shreyas Iyer! India Captain Wins Fourth Consecutive Toss, Sets Unique Record

Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the fourth straight time against New Zealand on Friday, October 30
India took the field in Auckland with a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series
Iyer’s 19 toss wins in his first 25 matches as captain is the best by any Full Member nation captain over the same span
India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the fourth consecutive time against New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20I series.
Shreyas Iyer's fourth consecutive toss win came in Auckland as India took the field on Friday, October 30, looking to extend their 3-0 lead.
By calling the toss correctly for the fourth time in a row, Shreyas Iyer set a unique record for winning the most tosses in his first 25 matches as captain. Shreyas has won 19 tosses out of his first 25 in international cricket. No other captain from a Full Member nation has achieved this success rate.
Darren Sammy sits in second position, having won 17 tosses in his first 25 matches.
Former India cricketer and official broadcaster Ravi Shastri was equally amazed by Shreyas Iyer's uncanny knack for calling the right side of the coin.
Shastri cheekily urged the Indian skipper to buy a lottery ticket, joking that given his current streak, he's bound to hit the jackpot.
Laughing off the streak, Iyer shared his secret behind the toss success: "Just following the same pattern every now and then."
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher