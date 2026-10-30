Lucky Shreyas Iyer! India Captain Wins Fourth Consecutive Toss, Sets Unique Record

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Shreyas Iyer won his fourth consecutive toss against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday, October 30, as India looked to extend their 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The India captain’s run took him to 19 toss wins in his first 25 international matches in charge, a record among Full Member nation captains.

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New Zealands captain Mitchell Santner and Indias captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner and India's captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the fourth straight time against New Zealand on Friday, October 30

  • India took the field in Auckland with a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series

  • Iyer’s 19 toss wins in his first 25 matches as captain is the best by any Full Member nation captain over the same span

India's captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss for the fourth consecutive time against New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Shreyas Iyer's fourth consecutive toss win came in Auckland as India took the field on Friday, October 30, looking to extend their 3-0 lead.

By calling the toss correctly for the fourth time in a row, Shreyas Iyer set a unique record for winning the most tosses in his first 25 matches as captain. Shreyas has won 19 tosses out of his first 25 in international cricket. No other captain from a Full Member nation has achieved this success rate.

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Darren Sammy sits in second position, having won 17 tosses in his first 25 matches.

Former India cricketer and official broadcaster Ravi Shastri was equally amazed by Shreyas Iyer's uncanny knack for calling the right side of the coin.

Shastri cheekily urged the Indian skipper to buy a lottery ticket, joking that given his current streak, he's bound to hit the jackpot.

Laughing off the streak, Iyer shared his secret behind the toss success: "Just following the same pattern every now and then."

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India T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India And Japan's Captain During The Toss - | Photo: X/BCCI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

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