History At 40: Sikandar Raza Breaks World Record With His Blistering 106* Vs Afghanistan In 2nd T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Sikandar Raza struck an unbeaten 106 from 56 balls in Sharjah on Thursday, but Zimbabwe fell 19 runs short against Afghanistan in the second T20 international. Afghanistan’s 221 for seven secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, despite Raza and debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga adding an unbeaten 120-run stand.

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Sikandar Raza in action during the second T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday, October 30.
Sikandar Raza in action during the second T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday, October 30. | Photo: X/ZimCricketv
Summary of this article

  • Aghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 19 runs in the second T20 international in Sharjah on Thursday

  • Sikandar Raza made 106 not out from 56 balls and became Zimbabwe’s first player with two T20I centuries

  • Raza also became the oldest batter to hit a T20I Century

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza played a sensational, unbeaten knock of 106* off just 56 deliveries—featuring 5 fours and 9 sixes—against Afghanistan in the second T20I.

Despite his brilliant century, Zimbabwe fell short by 19 runs, handing Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Raza's milestone historic knock made him the first batter from a Full Member nation to score a T20I century at 40 years of age. Germany's Mussadiq Ahmed was the first overall to achieve the feat, having scored 122 against Austria earlier this year.

During the match, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has added another remarkable chapter to his career, becoming the first bowler in men's T20 International cricket to take 200 wickets.

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Oldest Players To Score A T20I Century (Full Member Countries)

PlayerCountryMatchGroundAge at Match DateScore
Sikandar Raza*Zimbabwe29/10/2026 v. AfghanistanSharjah Cricket Stadium40 years 188 days106*
B R M Taylor*Zimbabwe28/09/2025 v. BotswanaHarare Sports Club39 years 234 days123
R G Sharma*India17/01/2024 v. AfghanistanM Chinnaswamy Stadium36 years 262 days121*
C H GayleWest Indies16/03/2016 v. EnglandWankhede Stadium36 years 177 days100*
J C Buttler*England11/07/2026 v. IndiaThe Rose Bowl35 years 306 days131
M N van WykSouth Africa14/01/2015 v. West IndiesKingsmead35 years 300 days114*

What Happened In The Match?

Sikandar Raza struck an unbeaten 106, but Zimbabwe still went down by 19 runs to Afghanistan in the second T20 international in Sharjah on Thursday. The result gave Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Raza's 56-ball hundred almost hauled Zimbabwe to the target after they slipped to 82 for five in the chase. The captain and debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga added an unbeaten 120 for the sixth wicket, with Tsiga making 31 not out from 23 balls, as Zimbabwe closed on 202 for five.

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Earlier, Zimbabwe chose to bowl on a grassy surface that offered some help and struck immediately. Brad Evans removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Akram in the opening over. Kundai Matigimu then made an equally dramatic entrance in the fourth over, striking with his first two deliveries to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran and Shahidullah and leave Afghanistan five for four.

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The pressure did not ease. Zimbabwe held Afghanistan to 19 for four after six overs and then reduced them to 38 for five when debutant leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa dismissed Sediqullah Atal for 17. At the halfway stage, Zimbabwe had kept Afghanistan to 45 for five.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai then launched a remarkable counter-attack, combining powerful hitting with growing confidence to add 142 for the sixth wicket. After reaching three figures in the 15th over, Afghanistan accelerated sharply. Omarzai led the surge, while Ahmadzai kept the momentum going from the other end as they piled up 176 runs in the final 10 overs.

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