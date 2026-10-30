Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out Of New Zealand ODI Series, Mohammed Siraj Gets India A Call-Up

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of India's ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury
Mohammed Siraj will join India A for the second four-day match against New Zealand A
Nitish Kumar Reddy will switch to India A after the opening ODI for additional red-ball preparation
India have suffered a setback ahead of their upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the five-match assignment due to injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the pacer needs additional time to recover from his hamstring injury and regain the workload required to return to competitive action.
Prasidh's availability for the ODI series was initially subject to fitness clearance. However, his recovery has not progressed sufficiently for him to be considered ready for the assignment. The right-arm pacer will now focus on regaining match fitness, with the team management looking to manage his return carefully.
The development comes as India prepare for a demanding tour featuring white-ball cricket and a two-match Test series against New Zealand.
Prasidh Krishna To Get Match Practice With India A
The BCCI has indicated that Prasidh could join the India A squad for the third and final four-day fixture against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment.
The opportunity is expected to provide the fast bowler with valuable match practice and help him build the necessary workload before the Test series. His participation, however, remains conditional on medical clearance.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will join India A for the second four-day match, which begins on October 31, 2026, against New Zealand A.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Gets Additional Responsibility
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain with India's ODI squad for the opening match against New Zealand on November 4.
Following the first ODI, Nitish will link up with India A for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A. The arrangement is intended to give him additional red-ball preparation ahead of India's two-Test series, beginning November 19 in Wellington.
India's ODI campaign will feature five matches, with the series concluding on November 15 in Mount Maunganui. The two Tests will follow, with the second scheduled in Christchurch from November 27.