Prasidh krishna injury recovery india vs new zealand odi series ind vs nz

Big Blow For India! Pacer Set To Miss ODI Series Vs New Zealand Due To Injury

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 28 October 2026 5:31 pm

Ace India pacer is all set to miss the ODI series against New Zealand starting on November 4, as he fails to recover on time. He has been picked for the Test's squad too, and now races against time to get fit on time.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 28 October 2026 5:31 pm

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna | Photo: FILE (PTI)