Big Blow For India! Pacer Set To Miss ODI Series Vs New Zealand Due To Injury

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Ace India pacer is all set to miss the ODI series against New Zealand starting on November 4, as he fails to recover on time. He has been picked for the Test's squad too, and now races against time to get fit on time.

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Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna
Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna | Photo: FILE (PTI)
Summary of this article

  • India vs New Zealand ODI series is scheduled to start on October 4

  • Ace India pacer Prasidh Krishna has reportedly failed to recover in time

  • He has been picked in the ODI squad for the first three ODIs

India suffer a big blow as pacer Prasidh Krishna has failed to recover in time for the ODI series against New Zealand. According to reports by PTI, Krishna has been ruled out of the series.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi might replace Krishna as he impressed in the first unofficial red ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln.

"Prasidh is recovering well and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.

"In any case, the team management as well as national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for Tests where he is required more than ODIs," said a BCCI source.

Prasidh Krishna sustained an injury during the second ODI and has been recovering since. He traveled to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for further rehabilitation. The ODI series is scheduled to start on November 4.

Prasidh was picked for the ODI matches subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI and has also been named in the two-Test series. He now has to fight the clock to be fit before the Test series begins.

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Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. - AP
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, Prasidh Krishna, left, and Gurnoor Brar, centre, during a training session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. - AP

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Squads

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav


India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Note: *Subject to fitness clearance

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