Big Blow For India! Pacer Set To Miss ODI Series Vs New Zealand Due To Injury

India vs New Zealand ODI series is scheduled to start on October 4
Ace India pacer Prasidh Krishna has reportedly failed to recover in time
He has been picked in the ODI squad for the first three ODIs
India suffer a big blow as pacer Prasidh Krishna has failed to recover in time for the ODI series against New Zealand. According to reports by PTI, Krishna has been ruled out of the series.
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi might replace Krishna as he impressed in the first unofficial red ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln.
"Prasidh is recovering well and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.
"In any case, the team management as well as national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for Tests where he is required more than ODIs," said a BCCI source.
Prasidh Krishna sustained an injury during the second ODI and has been recovering since. He traveled to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for further rehabilitation. The ODI series is scheduled to start on November 4.
Prasidh was picked for the ODI matches subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI and has also been named in the two-Test series. He now has to fight the clock to be fit before the Test series begins.
Elsewhere: Cricket fans, we’ve got you covered with our WPL 2027 Auction live blog. Wrestling enthusiasts can catch all the action from the World Wrestling Championships 2026, while cricket fans can also follow our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women live blog. Pick your sporting fix!
Squads
India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav
India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance