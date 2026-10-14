India’s ODI and Test squad selection for the New Zealand tour could be delayed as selectors monitor the fitness of Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Rishabh Pant
Pant and Krishna are on three-week recovery timelines, while Rana’s return-to-play assessment will be crucial to India’s team combination
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is training at the Centre of Excellence ahead of his return to India’s T20I squad after four years
India’s squad selection for the upcoming tour of New Zealand could go down to the wire, with the selectors waiting for clarity on the fitness of Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Rishabh Pant before finalising the ODI and Test teams.
According to a Times of India report, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) is taking a cautious approach towards players recovering from injuries. The trio’s fitness updates could prove crucial, with the Indian squads expected to leave for New Zealand on October 28, ahead of the ODI series opener on November 4.
Krishna’s participation in the tour remains uncertain after the fast bowler experienced discomfort in his left hamstring during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on September 30.
The team management withdrew him after five overs as a precaution. He subsequently reported to the CoE, where he was given three weeks to recover.
"With both Pant and Krishna, the injuries don't look severe at the outset. But the COE doesn't want to take any chances. That's why both of them were given threeweek timelines when they reported to CoE," a BCCI source told TOI.
Pant is another concern for the selectors after sustaining a side strain during the Irani Cup. The BCCI announced on Monday that the wicketkeeper-batter would miss the first two India A four-day matches, starting October 24.
Pant had sought match practice with India A to regain his rhythm before the two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins on November 19.
Harshit Rana's recovery in focus ahead of squad selection
Rana’s fitness is also being closely monitored as India weigh their options for both formats. The seam-bowling all-rounder has been at the CoE since July and is expected to undergo a return-to-play match simulation on June 25, according to the report.
"The selectors and team management are keen to have Rana in both formats, and he is seen as a perfect fit as the seam-bowling allrounder batting at No. 8," the source added.
Krishna is considered an important part of India's pace attack in Tests and ODIs, while Rana's ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable option at No. 8. The selectors are expected to factor in their recovery before settling on the final combinations.
India are also likely to play a warm-up match ahead of the first Test. The fixture is expected to follow the conclusion of the third India A four-day match on November 10.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar steps up preparations for India return
Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been training at the CoE ahead of his return to India's T20I setup after four years. The 36-year-old has largely structured his schedule around the Indian Premier League over the past three years and has featured only in T20 cricket in domestic competitions.
His training stint is intended to prepare him for the physical demands of international cricket as he gears up for his return to the national side.