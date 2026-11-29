Why Was Akash Deep Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test? Explained

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi Published at: 29 November 2026 8:37 am

Akash Deep has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand after suffering multiple helmet blows. Read why Prasidh Krishna replaced him as concussion substitute

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi Published at: 29 November 2026 8:37 am

India's Akash Deep is struck by a delivery from New Zealand on the third day of the second cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026 (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

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