Akash Deep ruled out of the second Test after multiple helmet blows
Kyle Jamieson's bouncers struck the Indian pacer twice in the same over
Prasidh Krishna named as India's concussion substitute, Siraj once again ignored
India have suffered a major setback midway through the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, with Akash Deep ruled out for the remainder of the match. Prasidh Krishna has been named his concussion substitute on Day 3 after the Bengal pacer sustained multiple blows to his helmet while batting.
The incident took place during the morning session when Akash Deep was facing Kyle Jamieson. The New Zealand speedster troubled the Indian batter with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, hitting him twice on the helmet in the same over.
Although Akash Deep initially continued batting, he underwent further medical checks following the repeated impacts. The 29-year-old eventually scored a fighting 29 off 52 deliveries, helping Dhruv Jurel build a crucial 46-run partnership for the eighth wicket. However, he will take no further part in the ongoing Test following the medical assessment.
Why Is Akash Deep Ruled Out of 2nd Test Midway?
Akash Deep has been ruled out after sustaining two blows to his helmet from Jamieson's bouncers during the same over. The repeated impacts prompted further medical attention and concussion assessments.
Despite initially continuing his innings, the Indian pacer was subsequently deemed unavailable for the remainder of the match. Under cricket's concussion substitute regulations, a replacement can be approved when a player suffers a concussion or suspected concussion during a match.
Prasidh Krishna has therefore been brought into the Indian playing XI as his concussion substitute. The Karnataka pacer will now have an opportunity to contribute with the ball as India look to fight back against New Zealand.
The Indian team will definitely miss his services in the second innings as the pacer claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, picking up crcuial wickets at important situations.
Mohammed Siraj Overlooked Again as Prasidh Krishna Gets the Nod
Interestingly, Mohammed Siraj was also one of the options for the team to bring in the playing XI, however, the management decided to go with Krishna.
Siraj's continued absence from the playing XI is another talking point surrounding India's bowling combination. Despite being an experienced member of the pace attack, Siraj has once again been overlooked for the second Test.
Prasidh Krishna's inclusion as Akash Deep's concussion substitute gives India another pace option. Meanwhile, Siraj will have to wait for his opportunity to return to the side as India look to find a way back into the contest against New Zealand.