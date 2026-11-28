Akash Deep claimed his second Test five-wicket haul with figures of 5/99
India struggled against New Zealand's pace attack, slipping to 116/6 at stumps and trailing by 240 runs
Rishabh Pant became the leading six-hitter in WTC history but fell for 23, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 7
India endured a difficult Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, finishing at 116/6 and trailing by 240 runs after the hosts posted 356 in their first innings.
Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on 7 at stumps, with India facing an uphill task to avoid a substantial deficit.
Earlier, Akash Deep led India's bowling effort with an impressive 5/99, claiming his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
However, India's fielding lapses proved costly, with three dropped catches off Akash's bowling and missed run-out opportunities allowing New Zealand's lower order to add valuable runs.
Tom Blundell was the biggest obstacle for India, scoring a patient 89 off 211 deliveries. Playing his 50th Test, the wicketkeeper-batter held one end together while Nathan Smith (26), Kyle Jamieson (19) and Matt Henry (19) helped New Zealand reach 356.
India's reply began on a disastrous note as Matt Henry dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck with a superb delivery.
Devdutt Padikkal (21) showed some attacking intent but fell to Jamieson, while Shubman Gill (17) edged another excellent delivery from the tall pacer to Tom Latham at second slip.
India went into tea at 59/3, still trailing by 297 runs.
Rishabh Pant briefly provided some entertainment after the break, smashing Jacob Duffy over long-on for a six. The shot also took him to the top of the list of batters with the most sixes in ICC World Test Championship history.
However, Pant's stay ended soon after. Attempting another big hit against Duffy, he failed to connect properly and sent the ball high towards backward point, where Kyle Jamieson completed the catch. Pant departed for 23 off 39 balls, leaving India at 101/4.
KL Rahul, who had battled for 25 off 80 deliveries, was the next to go. After spending close to two hours at the crease, the opener edged a delivery from Duffy to Devon Conway. Duffy claimed his second wicket as India slipped further to 101/5.
Washington Sundar also failed to see out the day, edging Nathan Smith to Latham at second slip for 10 off 60 balls. The catch was referred to the third umpire but was eventually confirmed.
Jurel remained unbeaten on 7 as India closed the day at 116/6, still 240 runs behind.
New Zealand's seamers have made full use of the bounce and movement at Hagley Oval, putting India's batting line-up under considerable pressure.
The visitors now need a strong showing on Day 3, with their hopes of staying in the contest, and keeping their slim World Test Championship final chances alive, hanging in the balance.