India finished Day 2 at 116/6, trailing New Zealand by 240 runs after Akash Deep's five-wicket haul helped bowl the hosts out for 356

India's Akash Deep, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith during day two of the second cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)