The second Test starts Friday, November 27, at Hagley Oval, with India needing a win to stay in the WTC final race
India weigh recalling Siraj for seam and swing or handing a debut to uncapped Gurnoor Brar (71 wickets in 22 first-class matches) for hit-the-deck bounce
Washington Sundar faces renewed focus after getting the nod ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test
The second Test between India and New Zealand begins on Friday, November 27, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
With the opening Test ending in a draw, both sides will look to force a result in the series decider. A victory will keep India in contention for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, whereas a defeat would all but end their hopes. Meanwhile, third-placed New Zealand will aim to strengthen their push for a spot in the title clash.
While the match result may only take shape on Day 4 or 5—or potentially earlier—scrutiny over India's team selection is already underway. In the series opener, fans and pundits questioned the management's call to drop Mohammed Siraj in favour of Prasidh Krishna, with former players such as Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar arguing that Siraj should have featured in the playing XI.
Now, after India failed to bowl New Zealand out in the second innings of the first Test to force a win, the team management could turn back to Siraj. However, he is not a like-for-like replacement for Krishna, who operates primarily as a hit-the-deck bowler, whereas Siraj relies on rhythm, swing, and seam movement to make breakthroughs.
India could also bring pacer Gurnoor Brar into the mix, as he offers a similar skill set to Krishna and can bowl sustained spells of short-pitched deliveries. Brar has yet to make his Test debut, having taken 71 wickets in 22 first-class matches at an average of 26.40.
Washington Sundar will be in the spotlight again after being picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the previous Test. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advocated playing a specialist spinner, and while Jadeja is an all-rounder, he can also fill that role.
It remains to be seen whether the management drops Prasidh Krishna for one of the two alternatives or continues to back him in Christchurch.
Probable XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep/Mohammad Siraj/Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna