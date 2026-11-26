Rishabh Pant played a surprise local match in Christchurch on Wednesday before India’s second Test against New Zealand
Listed as Stan Stan, the 29-year-old scored 54 off 21 balls for Open House Swingers at Hagley Park
Open House Swingers beat The Chosen Ones by 16 runs in a Last Man Stands game on November 25
Rishabh Pant made a surprise appearance in a local cricket match in Christchurch on Wednesday, just days before India’s second Test against New Zealand. Listed as "Stan Stan" on the scorecard, the 29-year-old India wicketkeeper-batter smashed 54 off 21 deliveries for Open House Swingers at Hagley Park.
Pant’s quick cameo helped Open House Swingers beat The Chosen Ones by 16 runs in a Last Man Stands game at Hagley Park on November 25. The outing stood out because it came in the middle of India’s build-up to the second Test, with Pant using match time in an unlikely setting before the international fixture.
How Pant Joined
It began with a chance meeting. Mohammad Safi, a member of Open House Swingers, spotted Pant riding an electric bike in central Christchurch and asked him to turn out for the side.
There was more to the odd scene. Opposition players did not recognise Pant at first, according to Safi, and the Indian star did not have his regular cricket equipment with him. He reportedly used his cousin’s bat during the match.
Quotes And Reactions
Safi described how the invitation came about in comments to the New Zealand Herald. "I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike," Safi told the New Zealand Herald.
"So I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us?" Safi told the New Zealand Herald.
"He was like, OK, I'll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes." Safi told the New Zealand Herald.
Pant’s outing also drew a response from New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who described it as "brilliant". "He's obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh, so it's great for him to give his experience back to the LMS teams." Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel also reacted, saying he "nearly fell off my chair last night when I saw that".
Safi, meanwhile, told the New Zealand Herald that Pant was approachable and comfortable playing alongside local cricketers. He also recalled how the Indian batter encouraged him to give him a single before showing off his six-hitting ability.
Record-Breaking Numbers Ahead Of New Zealand Test
Pant's quickfire knock in Christchurch comes after an impressive performance in the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington.
The 29-year-old scored 128 off 153 deliveries, including six sixes, helping India post 720/9 declared in their first innings. The total was India's highest-ever Test innings score in New Zealand. The match eventually ended in a draw. Pant's innings again underlined his value as an attacking batter in the longest format.
Pant has also established himself as one of the most prolific six-hitters in Test cricket. He has struck 108 sixes in 53 matches, placing him second on the all-time list of Test six-hitters.