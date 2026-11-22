India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: India took control of proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test as they lead by 118 runs in first innings with six wickets in hand. Check real-time updates of Day 4 at Basin Reverse in Wellington
India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Leading by 118 runs at 486/4 in reply to New Zealand’s 368, India enter Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in complete command after KL Rahul’s 136 and Shubman Gill’s 98 powered a batting surge. With Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 55, India will weigh pushing their lead past 200 for a declaration while New Zealand’s exhausted seamers hunt quick morning wickets. Get IND vs NZ live updates with us.
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India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: Welcome!
Welcome to live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Wellington’s Basin Reserve. With New Zealand posting 368 in their first innings and India replying strongly on 486/4 to hold a 118-run lead at stumps on Day 3, every session promises gripping contests between bat and seam.