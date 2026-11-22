India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE: India took control of proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test as they lead by 118 runs in first innings with six wickets in hand. Check real-time updates of Day 4 at Basin Reverse in Wellington

India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand.

India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on day three of the first cricket test between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Leading by 118 runs at 486/4 in reply to New Zealand’s 368, India enter Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in complete command after KL Rahul’s 136 and Shubman Gill’s 98 powered a batting surge. With Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 55, India will weigh pushing their lead past 200 for a declaration while New Zealand’s exhausted seamers hunt quick morning wickets. Get IND vs NZ live updates with us.

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