Pat Cummins is expected to feature in IPL 2027 for Sunrisers Hyderabad despite renewed scrutiny over Sandpapergate
Cricket Australia gave Cummins a vote of confidence on Saturday, easing uncertainty around his season availability
SRH have not released Cummins and have long believed their captain would be available for the tournament
Ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction in Goa on December 16, franchise plans have been shaped by contrasting availability calls from Australia’s leading cricketers. While Test captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green are expected to feature in the upcoming season, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have opted out to manage workload, family, and international commitments
His likely availability matters for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have kept faith with their captain even as a couple of key Australian players have opted out over workload concerns. Josh Hazlewood, though, is set to turn up for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The update also clears a major uncertainty around Australia’s packed red-ball calendar. It comes after doubts over whether Cummins and Hazlewood could fit the IPL between long Test assignments before and after the tournament.
Cummins Availability Confirmed
Sunrisers Hyderabad have not released Cummins.
That has been read within the franchise as a clear sign that their captain will be available for IPL 2027. The view has now been reinforced by a senior member of the side, who is currently part of the ILT20 in the UAE.
“I have spoken to Pat and he has said he will come for sure, if not for the whole season, at least for a part of it,” the senior member told Cricbuzz.
The comment gives SRH their strongest public indication yet that Cummins is expected to turn up. It also fits the franchise’s reading that he remains in their plans for the season.
Schedule Doubts Eased
The schedule looked tight.
Cummins, Hazlewood and Green's IPL participation had come under doubt because Australia have a heavy international programme on either side of the league. Australia are scheduled to play nine Tests before the IPL.
That run includes five Tests against India between January and March. Australia then move straight into a five-Test Ashes series against England after the IPL, from June to August.
Those commitments had raised fresh questions over whether Cummins, Hazlewood and Green would skip the tournament or play only a part of it. For now, those doubts have been put to rest.
Other Australian Decisions
SRH released Travis Head after the opener decided to focus on family and international commitments. Delhi Capitals also released Mitchell Starc after the left-arm quick made clear that he could not take part in the season.
Starc wants to manage his workload. That has made him another high-profile Australia player to opt out despite IPL demand.
Hazlewood, by contrast, is believed to have conveyed his availability to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB are the two-time defending champions and now look set to have one more senior Australia quick in their plans.
Kolkata Knight Riders have also retained Cameron Green. According to KKR, Green is expected to be available for the season.
“We have been told that he will come for the season,” a KKR official said, explaining why the franchise chose not to release the all-rounder. KKR bought Green for Rs 25.20 crore at the last auction.