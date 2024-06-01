  1. HOME
Name: Josh Reginald Hazlewood

Born: 08 January 1991

Josh Reginald Hazlewood is an Australian international cricketer known for his tall stature and accuracy as a pace bowler. At 17, he was selected to represent New South Wales, making him the youngest paceman to play for the state. He made his first-class debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground against the touring New Zealand side in November 2008. Hazlewood also became the youngest to make his One Day International (ODI) debut for Australia on 22 June 2010.

Hazlewood began his first-class career with New South Wales, where he quickly established himself as a promising fast bowler. In February 2020, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. In the 2022 IPL Mega auction, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7.75 crores.

Hazlewood made his ODI debut against England on 22 June 2010, where he bowled seven overs, taking one wicket for 41 runs. He made his T20 International debut against the West Indies on 13 February 2013, picking up 1-36 in four overs. His career-best T20 figures of 4-30 came against England.

Hazlewood debuted his Test match against India at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on 17 December 2014, taking five wickets for 68 runs in the first innings. He was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, making significant contributions, including taking four wickets against Pakistan in the quarter-finals.

In November 2015, Hazlewood became the first player to receive the Player of the Match award in a day-night Test match. He took the first-ever wicket in day-night Test cricket by dismissing Martin Guptill's leg before the wicket. He also recorded the first five-wicket haul in day-night Test cricket history, with figures of 6 for 70.

In January 2017, during the first ODI against New Zealand, Hazlewood was involved in a 26-minute long 54-run tenth-wicket partnership with Marcus Stoinis without facing a single ball. He was run out at the non-striker's end, becoming the first player to be dismissed for a diamond duck in a partnership of over fifty runs. This was his first ODI dismissal, setting a record for the most ODI matches played without being dismissed (33).

Hazlewood was crucial in the 2017 Champions Trophy, picking nine wickets and topping the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings. In April 2018, he was awarded a national contract by Cricket Australia for the 2018–19 season. In July 2019, he was named in Australia's squad for the 2019 Ashes series in England, taking 20 wickets at an average of 21.85 in four of the five matches.

In July 2020, Hazlewood was named in a 26-man preliminary squad to begin training before a possible tour to England following the COVID-19 pandemic. He took his 200th Test wicket against India in the first Test of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series 2020–21, making him Australia's eighth-highest Test wicket-taker as of April 2024.

In August 2021, Hazlewood was named in Australia's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where Australia emerged victorious. Following the T20 World Cup, he became the first bowler to be ranked among the top 10 in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20) in ICC rankings. Hazlewood was selected for the 2021-22 Ashes series but played only the first Test match in Brisbane, taking three wickets and two catches.

In November 2022, Hazlewood was named stand-in captain for a rested Pat Cummins during the second ODI against England. Hazlewood's achievements include being named ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year in 2015, being selected for the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year in 2015, and the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year in 2021.

