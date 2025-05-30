Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt celebrate after wining against Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings players congratulate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt after latter won the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Liam Livingstone tries to save a six during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma, center, reacts after taking wicket of Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma, center, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, center, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.