PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Crush Punjab Kings To Seal Final Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into IPL final After 9 years with a record-breaking eight-wicket demolition of Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, sealing victory with 60 balls to spare, the biggest win by balls remaining in playoff history. After bundling Punjab out for just 101, thanks to a ruthless bowling display led by Josh Hazlewood (3/21) and Suyash Sharma (3/17), Phil Salt blazed a 23-ball fifty to make light work of the chase. Despite a brief scare from Kyle Jamieson, RCB cruised through, showcasing complete dominance with bat and ball to keep their title hopes alive.