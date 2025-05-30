Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Crush Punjab Kings To Seal Final Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into IPL final After 9 years with a record-breaking eight-wicket demolition of Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, sealing victory with 60 balls to spare, the biggest win by balls remaining in playoff history. After bundling Punjab out for just 101, thanks to a ruthless bowling display led by Josh Hazlewood (3/21) and Suyash Sharma (3/17), Phil Salt blazed a 23-ball fifty to make light work of the chase. Despite a brief scare from Kyle Jamieson, RCB cruised through, showcasing complete dominance with bat and ball to keep their title hopes alive.

Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Rajat Patidar
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt celebrate after wining against Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

2/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Phil Salt
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings players congratulate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt after latter won the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

3/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Phil Salt
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

4/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Kyle Jamieson
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

5/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Liam Livingstone
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Liam Livingstone tries to save a six during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

6/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Josh Hazlewood
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

7/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Suyash Sharma
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma, center, reacts after taking wicket of Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

8/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Suyash Sharma
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma, center, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

9/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Yash Dayal
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

10/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB:
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

11/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

12/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, center, celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

13/13
Indian Premier League qualifier cricket IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB: Prabhsimran Singh
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

