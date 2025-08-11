Marnus Labuschagne Pledges To Prove Doubters Wrong And Make Ashes Squad

Marnus Labuschagne was left out of Australia's squad for three away Tests against West Indies in June and July, with the tourists winning all three matches by at least 133 runs

  • Marnus Labuschagne wants to prove his doubters wrong by making a comeback in the Ashes

  • Labuschagne was recently dropped out of squad in Australia's tour to West Indies

  • Labuschagne's replacement at the top of the order, Sam Konstas, has struggled thus far

Marnus Labuschagne is relishing the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and force his way back into the Australia squad for The Ashes, having recently been dropped.

Labuschagne was left out of Australia's squad for three away Tests against West Indies in June and July, with the tourists winning all three matches by at least 133 runs.

That came after a poor spell of form for the 31-year-old, who has failed to score more than 26 runs in any of his seven Test innings this year.

He was promoted from third in the batting order to open against South Africa in June's World Test Championship final, but only managed scores of 17 and 22 as the Proteas triumphed at Lord's.

Labuschagne's average of 16.16 in 2025 is his lowest in any calendar year. He averaged 64.94 or higher in each of 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as 56.29 in 2022.

He has scored more Test runs against England (1,016) than any other country, and with the first Ashes Test beginning in Perth on November 21, he has a fight on his hands to make the squad.

Speaking to The Australian newspaper about being dropped, he said: "Almost as soon as their words came out, my mind shifted straight away to, 'Okay, how am I playing the Ashes? How do I make that happen?'

"This has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, 'Marnus has got to go'.

"There is a tipping point, but it's something I thrive on, proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way.

"Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to sit back and think, 'This is where I want to be, and this is how I'm going to get there.'"

Labuschagne's replacement at the top of the order, Sam Konstas, has struggled thus far, while Cameron Green impressed at number three against the Windies.

Labuschagne is content to open if that is his only route back into the team, saying: "I would be happy to do that – I would love to.

"If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine.

"If you had asked me where I prefer to bat, obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice."

Labuschagne has been named in Australia's ODI squad for three home matches against South Africa this month. He was not named in the squad for the three T20Is that precede that series, with Australia winning the first on Sunday. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

