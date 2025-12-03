AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: England Squad ‘Hit Harder’ By Robin Smith’s Death Ahead Of Gabba Match, Says Stokes

The shock death of former England great Robin Smith has cast a shadow over preparations for the second Ashes Test in the Gabba, Brisbane, with Ben Stokes’ side grieving while also forced into key selection changes after the Perth defeat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test 2025 Robin Smith death reaction Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts in the field on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England players deeply shaken after learning of Robin Smith’s sudden death in Perth at the age of 62

  • Stokes says the news “hits harder” as Smith met England squads only days before his passing

  • Former batter remembered fondly by touring party: “an absolute belter of a bloke”

The England squad’s preparations for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba have been overshadowed by the sudden death of former England great Robin Smith, whose passing in Perth has left Ben Stokes’ touring party visibly shaken.

Being in Australia and already 1-0 down in the Ashes series meant the news “hits harder” for Stokes and his players, who learned of Smith’s death while still absorbing the disappointment of last week’s defeat.

England’s Test and second-string squads were in the city last week, where Australia won the first Test by eight wickets in just two days, and an Australian XI also beat the Lions.

The loss was made all the more jarring because the Lions squad had met and spoken with Smith only days before. Smith, who played 62 Test matches for England, died in Perth, Western Australia, on Monday at the age of 62.

Emotional Impact On England Squad

“Just last week he was there chatting with the Lions who were out here,” Stokes said on Wednesday, the eve of the second Test in Brisbane. “He was at the game last week and talking to people and sharing, going into quite a lot of detail about his life and opening up quite a lot.”

Related Content
Related Content

“It hits you a bit harder, I think, when you realise that it was only a week ago,” he added.

Stokes admitted he did not know Smith very well personally, but emphasised that many within the England touring party had close ties with the former batter. “The same thing kept on coming up pretty much, which was just that he was an absolute belter of a bloke,” he said.

Despite the emotional blow, Stokes ended the news conference by insisting England’s mission in Brisbane remains the same as when they landed in Australia: to reclaim the Ashes.

England Forced Into Key Changes

England’s challenge has grown not only because of the emotional strain but also due to forced changes in the bowling attack. A knee injury to paceman Mark Wood ruled him out, leaving selectors to choose all-rounder Will Jacks ahead of specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir.

England’s all-pace attack impressed in Australia’s first innings in Perth but struggled for answers once Travis Head counter-attacked in the second.

Stokes said Jacks, who played two Tests in Pakistan in 2022, will give England both tactical flexibility and batting depth.

“Coming here, knowing the first two games were going to be in Perth and the day-night game here at the Gabba, you try and leave yourself as much time as you can to think about different angles,” he said.

“We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used. There was a bit of a tactical element to it. And obviously (Jacks) ability with the bat, to have that down the order for us is useful as well,” the skipper added.

Stokes, who took a five-wicket haul in Perth’s first innings, will form the pace lineup alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, with Jacks providing the off-spin option.

There was growing speculation on Wednesday that Australia might recall Pat Cummins early from a back injury. Stokes kept the response simple, saying, “Whatever XI they go with, if Pat’s there, if Pat’s not, we’ll still be going in there to try and get the win.”

He stressed that England are more focused on their own improvement than on Australia’s possible changes. “We’ll take some lessons from last week,” he said. “But it’s a chance for us this week to do what we want to do, which is to come here and win the Ashes.”

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution