AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: England Squad ‘Hit Harder’ By Robin Smith’s Death Ahead Of Gabba Match, Says Stokes

England players deeply shaken after learning of Robin Smith’s sudden death in Perth at the age of 62
Stokes says the news “hits harder” as Smith met England squads only days before his passing
Former batter remembered fondly by touring party: “an absolute belter of a bloke”
The England squad’s preparations for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba have been overshadowed by the sudden death of former England great Robin Smith, whose passing in Perth has left Ben Stokes’ touring party visibly shaken.
Being in Australia and already 1-0 down in the Ashes series meant the news “hits harder” for Stokes and his players, who learned of Smith’s death while still absorbing the disappointment of last week’s defeat.
England’s Test and second-string squads were in the city last week, where Australia won the first Test by eight wickets in just two days, and an Australian XI also beat the Lions.
The loss was made all the more jarring because the Lions squad had met and spoken with Smith only days before. Smith, who played 62 Test matches for England, died in Perth, Western Australia, on Monday at the age of 62.
Emotional Impact On England Squad
“Just last week he was there chatting with the Lions who were out here,” Stokes said on Wednesday, the eve of the second Test in Brisbane. “He was at the game last week and talking to people and sharing, going into quite a lot of detail about his life and opening up quite a lot.”
“It hits you a bit harder, I think, when you realise that it was only a week ago,” he added.
Stokes admitted he did not know Smith very well personally, but emphasised that many within the England touring party had close ties with the former batter. “The same thing kept on coming up pretty much, which was just that he was an absolute belter of a bloke,” he said.
Despite the emotional blow, Stokes ended the news conference by insisting England’s mission in Brisbane remains the same as when they landed in Australia: to reclaim the Ashes.
England Forced Into Key Changes
England’s challenge has grown not only because of the emotional strain but also due to forced changes in the bowling attack. A knee injury to paceman Mark Wood ruled him out, leaving selectors to choose all-rounder Will Jacks ahead of specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir.
England’s all-pace attack impressed in Australia’s first innings in Perth but struggled for answers once Travis Head counter-attacked in the second.
Stokes said Jacks, who played two Tests in Pakistan in 2022, will give England both tactical flexibility and batting depth.
“Coming here, knowing the first two games were going to be in Perth and the day-night game here at the Gabba, you try and leave yourself as much time as you can to think about different angles,” he said.
“We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used. There was a bit of a tactical element to it. And obviously (Jacks) ability with the bat, to have that down the order for us is useful as well,” the skipper added.
Stokes, who took a five-wicket haul in Perth’s first innings, will form the pace lineup alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, with Jacks providing the off-spin option.
There was growing speculation on Wednesday that Australia might recall Pat Cummins early from a back injury. Stokes kept the response simple, saying, “Whatever XI they go with, if Pat’s there, if Pat’s not, we’ll still be going in there to try and get the win.”
He stressed that England are more focused on their own improvement than on Australia’s possible changes. “We’ll take some lessons from last week,” he said. “But it’s a chance for us this week to do what we want to do, which is to come here and win the Ashes.”
