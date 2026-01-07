AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Travis Head, Steve Smith Hundreds Put Australia In Control After Day 3
Travis Head's third century of the series and Steve Smith's first guided Australia to a 134-run first-innings lead over England by stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. Head resumed Tuesday (January 6, 2026) at 91 and was out for 163 from 166 balls. Smith was 129 not out at stumps, elevating a relatively disappointing series with the bat. At stumps, Australia were 518-7 in reply to England's first innings of 384. Beau Webster was unbeaten on 42 and had put on 81 runs with Smith for the eighth wicket, expanding Australia's lead.
