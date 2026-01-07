AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Travis Head, Steve Smith Hundreds Put Australia In Control After Day 3

Travis Head's third century of the series and Steve Smith's first guided Australia to a 134-run first-innings lead over England by stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. Head resumed Tuesday (January 6, 2026) at 91 and was out for 163 from 166 balls. Smith was 129 not out at stumps, elevating a relatively disappointing series with the bat. At stumps, Australia were 518-7 in reply to England's first innings of 384. Beau Webster was unbeaten on 42 and had put on 81 runs with Smith for the eighth wicket, expanding Australia's lead.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes gestures to teammate Josh Tongue, right, as they leave the field on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
1/10
England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-
England supporters react during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith bats during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green green bats during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green hits a six during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes reacts during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith reacts during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith reacts as he avoids a bouncer during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Brydon Carse
England's Brydon Carse, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia Usman Khawaja during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test day 3 photo-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell, centre, is congratulated bye teammates after dismissing Australia's Travis Head during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

  5. Pure Water Supply In J&K Remains A Pipedream Amid Probe Into JJM 'Irregularities'

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue