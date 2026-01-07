AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test: Travis Head, Steve Smith Hundreds Put Australia In Control After Day 3

England's Ben Stokes gestures to teammate Josh Tongue, right, as they leave the field on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

1/10 England supporters react during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





2/10 Australia's Steve Smith bats during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





3/10 Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





4/10 Australia's Cameron Green green bats during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





5/10 Australia's Cameron Green hits a six during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





6/10 England's Ben Stokes reacts during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





7/10 Australia's Steve Smith reacts during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





8/10 Australia's Steve Smith reacts as he avoids a bouncer during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





9/10 England's Brydon Carse, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia Usman Khawaja during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





10/10 England's Jacob Bethell, centre, is congratulated bye teammates after dismissing Australia's Travis Head during play on day three of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker





