Robin Smith: Former England Batter Dies In Australia At 62

England's former cricket Robin Smith dies at 62
He was suffering from mental health issues and alcoholism
He played 62 Tests and 71 ODIs for England
Former English batter and Hampshire legend Robin Smith passed away at the age of 62 in Perth. He was nicknamed as 'Judge' and featured for England in 62 Tests scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67. He also played 71 ODIs for England at an average of 39.01.
Smith moved to Australia post his retirement and was struggling with mental issues and alcoholism. He was even hospitalised for many months in 2025. According to Smith's family, the reason of his death is unknown.
It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Smith," a family statement read.
"Robin rose to fame as one of England's most charismatic and popular players.
"A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way," his family said in a statement.
The Sky Cricket panel consisting of veteran like Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton also paid tribute to Robin Smith.