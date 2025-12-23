Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

Delhi Temperature Forecast

The IMD predicts a gradual dip in temperatures over the coming days, signaling the intensification of winter. Today, December 23, the day will remain cool with a high of 21°C and a low of 11°C, accompanied by moderate fog observed in the morning that improves slightly by noon. On December 24, expect a maximum of 19°C and a minimum of 10°C with light fog, while Christmas Day, December 25, will see temperatures at 19°C high and 8°C low under chilly conditions with light fog persisting. By December 26, the mercury is forecast to hold at 19°C maximum and 9°C minimum, with moderate fog likely to return and further impact visibility across the city.​