Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

• Weather: Max 21°C, Min 11°C; moderate fog in mornings, chilly winds at 10 km/h.
• AQI Alert: Air quality slips into ‘Severe’ zone (400+) in areas like Dwarka and Anand Vihar.
• Forecast: Temps to dip further to 8°C by Dec 25; fog intensity to increase.
• IMD Alert: Yellow alert for cold wave-like conditions and poor visibility.
Delhi residents woke up to a grey and chilly morning today, December 23, 2025, as the capital battles the dual menace of dropping temperatures and hazardous pollution. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a maximum temperature of 21°C and a minimum of 11°C, with winds blowing from the west-northwest adding a distinct nip to the air. The city’s air quality has deteriorated significantly, breaching the ‘Severe’ category mark of 400 in several neighborhoods, prompting health experts to advise caution for vulnerable groups.
Delhi Temperature and Weather Forecast
The IMD predicts a gradual dip in temperatures over the coming days, signaling the intensification of winter.
Today (Dec 23): The day will remain cool with a high of 21°C and a low of 11°C. Moderate fog was observed in the morning, improving slightly by noon.
Next 3 Days:
Dec 24: Max 19°C / Min 10°C; Light fog expected.
Dec 25: Max 19°C / Min 8°C; Christmas morning will be chilly with light fog.
Dec 26: Max 19°C / Min 9°C; Moderate fog is likely to return, impacting visibility further.
Delhi Temperature Forecast
The IMD predicts a gradual dip in temperatures over the coming days, signaling the intensification of winter. Today, December 23, the day will remain cool with a high of 21°C and a low of 11°C, accompanied by moderate fog observed in the morning that improves slightly by noon. On December 24, expect a maximum of 19°C and a minimum of 10°C with light fog, while Christmas Day, December 25, will see temperatures at 19°C high and 8°C low under chilly conditions with light fog persisting. By December 26, the mercury is forecast to hold at 19°C maximum and 9°C minimum, with moderate fog likely to return and further impact visibility across the city.
Delhi AQI and IMD Alert Status
The pollution scenario in Delhi remains critical, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above 400 in the early hours, categorizing it as 'Severe' and trapping pollutants near the surface due to stagnant air, low temperatures, and mixing heights forming toxic smog. Hotspots like Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Nehru Nagar, and Jahangirpuri have recorded hazardous levels, with Anand Vihar particularly concerning. A Yellow Alert remains in place for dense fog reducing visibility below 400 meters in isolated pockets during early mornings, while cold wave-like conditions intensify the wind chill effect, potentially leading to an official cold wave declaration by the weekend as temperatures dip below 8°C.