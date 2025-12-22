Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued as AQI Hits Severe Levels

Delhi-NCR is shivering under a cold spell with minimum temperatures dropping to 7°C. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and strong winds, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida has spiked to severe levels.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update
Weather: Cold wave
Summary
• Yellow Alert: IMD issues warning for dense fog and chilly winds (up to 25 kmph).

• Temperature: Delhi min temp hits 7-8°C; likely to drop further by Dec 27.

• AQI Status: Ghaziabad (444-484) and Greater Noida (432) record ‘Severe’ pollution.

• Forecast: Cold wave-like conditions to persist all week; visibility remains low.

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are facing a dual challenge of biting cold and hazardous pollution today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the region as winter intensifies. Minimum temperatures have dipped to 7-8°C, and dense fog has engulfed the city, significantly reducing visibility during morning and evening hours. Compounding the misery is the toxic air quality; while Delhi’s AQI remains in the ‘Very Poor’ category, neighboring cities like Ghaziabad have seen pollution levels soar into the ‘Severe’ zone, making breathing difficult for many. The cold winds, expected to gust up to 25 kmph starting today, are set to worsen the wind chill factor, adding to the discomfort.

Wind Chill and Health Concerns

Over the past two days, winds in Delhi-NCR have strengthened from about 8–20 kmph to nearly 25 kmph, increasing the perception of cold beyond what the thermometer shows. These stronger northwesterly winds are expected to further lower the felt temperature, intensifying discomfort, especially for the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing illnesses. The weather office has advised residents to limit early-morning outdoor exposure, dress in multiple warm layers, and avoid unnecessary long-distance travel during periods of dense fog.

City-Wise Temperature and AQI Snapshot

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, with the overall Air Quality Index at 334, placing it in the very poor category. In Noida, temperatures fluctuated between 22 and 11 degrees Celsius, while the AQI was recorded at 328, also in the very poor range. Conditions were worse in Ghaziabad, where the AQI ranged between 444 and 484, categorised as severe, alongside a temperature range of 21 to 11 degrees Celsius. Gurugram reported an AQI of 323, and Greater Noida saw a severe AQI level of 432, underlining the persistent pollution crisis across the wider NCR region

Forecast for the Coming Days

According to IMD projections, the current spell of cold and pollution is expected to continue through the week, with both dense fog and chilly winds likely to persist until at least December 27. During this period, maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR may hover near 19–20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could drop to around 7 degrees, maintaining harsh winter conditions. The department has indicated that it may issue further alerts if fog density or wind chill intensifies, and has reiterated its advice to avoid early-morning highway travel and to remain cautious while driving in low-visibility conditions.

