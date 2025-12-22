Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued as AQI Hits Severe Levels

Forecast for the Coming Days

According to IMD projections, the current spell of cold and pollution is expected to continue through the week, with both dense fog and chilly winds likely to persist until at least December 27. During this period, maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR may hover near 19–20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could drop to around 7 degrees, maintaining harsh winter conditions. The department has indicated that it may issue further alerts if fog density or wind chill intensifies, and has reiterated its advice to avoid early-morning highway travel and to remain cautious while driving in low-visibility conditions.