Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

The genre’s recurring flaw, however, is its tendency to trigger familiar stereotypes: the “modern” woman cast as the convenient antagonist, and the unsuspecting wife framed as the default victim. It’s a tired binary the story knowingly brushes up against, but also subverts—Smita is smarter than we assume her to be, just like Vanita (Chopra) in Chutney. The portrait of innocence tarnished by betrayal is Apte’s achievement in this film as a seemingly clueless housewife to an absolute force is delightful. There’s no forced femme-fatale turn either. The guilt shows, the grief lingers, and Smita/Kavita stays human even as the film slips into a slightly formulaic cat-and-mouse chase.