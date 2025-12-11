Friday OTT Releases (December 12, 2025): Saali Mohabbat, Single Papa, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery And More

Friday OTT Releases (December 12, 2025): From Zee5's Saali Mohabbat, to Netflix's Single Papa, take a look at the full list!

Garima Das
Updated on:
Friday OTT releases
Friday OTT releases (December 12, 2025) Photo: IMDb
Friday OTT Releases (December 12, 2025): This Friday is loaded with lots of fresh releases on OTT to satiate all your bingeing needs. From Zee5's Saali Mohabbat, to Netflix's Single Papa, and  Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, here's the full guide to OTT releases arriving this Friday.

OTT releases this Friday

Single Papa - Netflix

Single Papa is a light-hearted family entertainer, starring Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, and Ayesha Raza. It revolves around a newly-divorced man adopting a baby and how he navigates single parenthood while facing challenges and joys. It is a perfect watch for the weekend.

Saali Mohabbat - Zee5

The gripping thriller marks the directorial debut of Tisca Chopra. Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, and Sauraseni Maitra are part of the ensemble cast.

The story revolves around Smita (played by Radhika Apte), who lives in a quiet town of Fursatgarh and finds comfort in the familiar rhythm of her plants, her husband, and the quiet routine. But her life changes when a shocking double murder shatters the town’s peace. Smita is also one of the suspects, alongside many other potential suspects.

The Great Shamsuddin Family - JioHotstar

Helmed by Peepli Live fame director, Anusha Rizvi, The Great Shamsuddin Family stars Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Fardia Jalal, Juhi Babbar, Purab Kohli, Dolly Ahluwalia and Sheeba Chadha. It is a light-hearted exploration of intergenerational relationships, patriarchy, sisterhood, and identity with a perfect blend of humour, chaos and conflict.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Netflix

Directed by Rian Johnson, the third instalment of the franchise stars Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack and Cailee Spaeny round out the cast of the murder mystery thriller.

Blanc, with the help of a young leader of a religious community in New York, investigates a murder case.

Kaantha - Netflix

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha starred Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati, among others. It will be available to watch on OTT in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada.

The period drama is about superstar actor TK Mahadevan (played by Dulquer Salmaan) and director Ayya (played by Samuthirakani), who mentored the former. The tale of art, ambition and rivalry shows the ego-driven clash between these two artistic giants.

F1 The Movie on Apple TV+, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show on JioHotstar, City of Shadows and Home for Christmas Season 3 on Netflix are the other OTT releases this Friday.

