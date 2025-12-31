When Feelings Refused To Behave: Cinema And Streaming In 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is steeped in a distinctly Indian kind of emotional messiness—of leaving home, surviving elsewhere and hoping to restore what was lost. Its characters carry the ambiguity of identity, guilt, longing and resentment—all at once. The film resists catharsis; home is not healing, memory is not comforting and belonging remains unresolved. Homebound captured the quiet erosion of lives split between who we were and who we had to become.