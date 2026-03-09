Less Drama, More Dishes: The Rise Of Mundane Love On Screen

We have all been groomed for a grand romance, thanks to cinema and television - the belief that ‘if it’s easy, it’s not love’. We had internalised that true love is tough, it has to be fought for and other such balderdash. Finding ‘the one’, chasing ‘the one’, making ‘the one’ want you as much as you want them—these are seen as par for the course of any romantic relationship. Making two people ‘soulmate’ is usually about drama. The more the drama, the more intense is the love. Drama is what kept Rachel and Ross on Friends (1994-2004) going for years too. They are attracted to each other but never seem to know what they really want and never fully understand each other; instead, they are plagued by serious communication and jealousy issues as they each date (and marry) other people and even end up having a baby together. Beyond a point, you either get tired rooting for them or are unsure if you want to.