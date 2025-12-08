Kaantha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Period Drama

Kaantha is set for OTT release this week.
Dulquer Salmaan starrer hit the screens on November 14.
Here's when and where you can watch Kaantha online.
Kaantha OTT release confirmed: Dulquer Salmaan starrer received praise for its distinctive storytelling, cinematography, direction, screenplay and performances, upon its theatrical release on November 14. The period thriller drama is set to make its digital debut in less than a month. It will be released on OTT this week. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha also starred Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati in significant roles. Here's when and where you can watch Kaantha on OTT.
When and where to watch Kaantha online
Those who missed Kaantha in theatres can watch it on Netflix on December 12. The streamer announced the news with a new poster and captioned it, "When a master and his masterpiece collide, who breaks first? Kaantha is arriving on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada on 12th Dec."
About Kaantha
Set in 1950s Madras, the period drama is written and directed by Selvaraj Selvamani. It's about superstar actor TK Mahadevan (played by Dulquer Salmaan) and director Ayya (played by Samuthirakani), who mentored the former. The tale of art, ambition and rivalry shows the ego-driven clash between these two artistic giants.
Kaantha is jointly produced by Salmaan and Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media
Kaantha box office
Kaantha, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 35-40 crore.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Kaantha reads: "Kaantha’s first half is captivating, inviting viewers into the shimmering nostalgia of reel-filled corridors and clattering editing tables. Yet its extended black-and-white sequences test patience. They aim to deepen immersion but often resemble ornamental showreels disconnected from the tense drama simmering beneath. When the second half slows down gradually, the shift is rather jarring. The murder mystery hopes to elevate the stakes, though it thoroughly tends to elbow aside the emotional thread."