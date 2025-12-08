Kaantha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Period Drama

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Kaantha reads: "Kaantha’s first half is captivating, inviting viewers into the shimmering nostalgia of reel-filled corridors and clattering editing tables. Yet its extended black-and-white sequences test patience. They aim to deepen immersion but often resemble ornamental showreels disconnected from the tense drama simmering beneath. When the second half slows down gradually, the shift is rather jarring. The murder mystery hopes to elevate the stakes, though it thoroughly tends to elbow aside the emotional thread."