Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Lands In Legal Trouble Ahead Of Release

Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated period drama Kaantha has landed in legal trouble ahead of its release
The grandson of legendary actor-singer M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar has filed a defamation suit in a Chennai court against the makers
He claimed that the makers didn't take permission from the family before making the film
Ahead of its release, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kaantha, directed by Selvaraj Selvamani, has landed in legal trouble. The Tamil-Telugu language film is slated for theatrical release on November 14. The grandson of legendary actor and musician M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar has filed a court case in Chennai seeking to halt Kaantha release.
Why is Kaantha in legal trouble?
According to a report by Live Law, petitioner, B. Thiagarajan, the grandson of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, filed a defamation suit in the Madras High Court on November 11 against the producers of the upcoming film. He alleged that the film falsely portrays his grandfather as “a man of loose morals”, impoverished, and blind towards the end of his life.
Thiagarajan also stated that despite being wrongfully implicated in a criminal case, his grandfather led a dignified life until his death in 1959.
He even claimed that the makers of Kaantha didn't take permission from the family before making the film. Calling the film defamatory and injurious to his grandfather’s legacy, Thiagarajan sought a permanent halt on its release, distribution, or digital streaming.
Rana Daggubati reacts to the allegations
The legal case led to speculations that the film might get postponed. However, the film’s producer, Rana Daggubati, who has also starred in Kaantha, confirmed that the film will be released on the scheduled date. He also called the allegations baseless and said that it has no real reference at all.
Earlier this morning, during a Q and A session on X, a user asked, “It’s said there is a Case on stopping the #Kaantha movie release in Chennai ?? Is this true ?? #KaanthaNov14,” Rana replied, “It’s pretty baseless the film has no real reference at all. See you in cinemas Nov14th.”
About Kaantha
Kaantha is jiointly produced by Salmaan and Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media. It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani in key roles.