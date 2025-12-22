Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

The Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the honour on December 22, stating it recognises Munir’s “distinguished military service and leadership,” as well as his pivotal role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, institutional linkages, and sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and regional security between the two nations. The Saudi leadership praised Munir’s professionalism, strategic outlook, and commitment to strengthening the longstanding, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.