Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir receives King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class during Riyadh visit, spotlighting deepening defence and strategic ties

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Summary
  • Field Marshal Asim Munir awarded King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian decoration, by royal decree of King Salman.

  • Award honours Munir’s contributions to defence cooperation, counter-terrorism, and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

  • During Riyadh visit, Munir met Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman for talks on regional security and military collaboration.

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, was on December 21, 2025, awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, during an official visit to the Kingdom. The prestigious decoration was conferred by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the honour on December 22, stating it recognises Munir’s “distinguished military service and leadership,” as well as his pivotal role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, institutional linkages, and sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and regional security between the two nations. The Saudi leadership praised Munir’s professionalism, strategic outlook, and commitment to strengthening the longstanding, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Munir held discussions with Prince Khalid on regional security dynamics, military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges. He expressed deep gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi leadership, describing the award as a reflection of the enduring bonds between the two countries. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security, stability, and prosperity.

The conferment comes amid strengthened bilateral defence relations, including a major strategic defence pact signed earlier in 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which has expanded military training, joint exercises, and security cooperation. The award is among the Kingdom’s most prestigious honours, typically bestowed on individuals who render exceptional services to Saudi Arabia or its international partnerships.

This recognition follows Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal in May 2025 after Pakistan’s reported success in repelling a border conflict with India, and his elevation to the newly created post of Chief of Defence Forces in December 2025 to enhance coordination across the armed forces.

Published At:
Tags

