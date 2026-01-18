Shah Rukh Khan Tops Star Line-Up At Joy Awards Riyadh With Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown

Shah Rukh Khan made his Joy Awards Riyadh debut with top billing, sharing the spotlight with global stars Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards 2026 Photo: Instagram
  • Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Joy Awards Riyadh with top billing among global stars.

  • Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown joined the international line-up at the Saudi Arabia celebrity event.

  • The appearance reinforced Shah Rukh Khan’s global presence ahead of his upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan made a high-profile international appearance, debuting at the Joy Awards Riyadh and earning top billing at the star-studded ceremony held in Saudi Arabia. The Bollywood icon featured prominently in a video shared by Minister Turki Alalshikh, alongside major global names, reinforcing his status as one of Indian cinema's most recognised faces worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards Riyadh

For the evening, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a sleek black jacket and trousers as he walked the lavender carpet, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Speaking to the media on the red carpet, Khan expressed gratitude for the warmth he received in the region.

"To know that people like my work here is very heartening, respectful and dignified. I love it. Everybody here is too warm, sweet and hospitable," Shah Rukh Khan said, as quoted by international media covering the Joy Awards Riyadh.

Will Smith (L) Shah Rukh Khan (R) - Instagram
'Want Shah Rukh To Put Me In Something': Will Smith Reveals His Bollywood Plans

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

When asked about his connection with Saudi Arabia, the actor credited Minister Turki Alalshikh, also known as Abu Nasser, for his continued support. He added that having previously shot in the country had deepened his admiration for its locations, culture and food.

Global stars light up Riyadh entertainment awards

The Joy Awards Riyadh 2026 saw an impressive mix of international celebrity attendance. Katy Perry, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Djimon Hounsou were among the global stars present at the event. Katy Perry, while interacting with the press, hinted at the possibility of including Saudi Arabia in a future tour.

Millie Bobby Brown also took centre stage as she accepted an award, thanking her parents for supporting her acting ambitions. The evening underlined the growing stature of the Joy Awards as a major international celebrity event in Saudi Arabia.

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 - Instagram
Mardaani 3 Gets Release Date Update as Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, an action film that also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji, directed by Sidharth Anand. Fans online celebrated his Riyadh appearance, calling it another reminder of his global appeal.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

