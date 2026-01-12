'Want Shah Rukh To Put Me In Something': Will Smith Reveals His Bollywood Plans

Will Smith expresses interest in Bollywood debut
Actor hopes Shah Rukh Khan casts him
Smith said he had informal discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan about possible collaborations.
Will Smith’s Bollywood debut discussions resurfaced after the Hollywood star openly shared his wish to work in Indian cinema, specifically with Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Gulf News at the Dubai premiere of Pole to Pole with Will Smith, the actor spoke about his long-standing admiration for Bollywood and its global appeal.
Will Smith expresses interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan
Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Smith made his intentions clear, saying he would love to be cast in a project with Shah Rukh Khan. His candid remark quickly caught the attention, especially among Indian film fans familiar with his global appeal and past visits to India.
Smith’s comments reflect a genuine curiosity about Bollywood, a film industry he has followed for years. He described Indian cinema as vibrant and culturally rich, adding that the idea of collaborating with one of its biggest stars remains exciting.
Recalls discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan
The actor also revealed that this is not his first attempt to make an Indian film. Over the years, Smith said he had informal discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan about possible collaborations. While those conversations generated interest, none of the projects eventually moved forward.
Recalling a lighter moment, Smith shared how Bachchan joked about them sharing the ‘Big’ title, referring to himself as ‘Big W’. Despite the enthusiasm, scheduling and creative alignments prevented those ideas from materialising.
What Shah Rukh Khan is working on next
Meanwhile, SRK is preparing for King, a high-profile action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is among the most anticipated Bollywood projects currently in production.
While a Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration remains speculative, the actor’s remarks have sparked fresh excitement around the possibility of a global crossover.
Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres on January 13 on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu.