'Want Shah Rukh To Put Me In Something': Will Smith Reveals His Bollywood Plans

Will Smith has expressed his desire for a Bollywood debut, revealing that he hopes Shah Rukh Khan casts him in a film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Will Smith & Shah Rukh Khan
Will Smith (L) Shah Rukh Khan (R) Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Will Smith expresses interest in Bollywood debut

  • Actor hopes Shah Rukh Khan casts him

  • Smith said he had informal discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan about possible collaborations.

Will Smith’s Bollywood debut discussions resurfaced after the Hollywood star openly shared his wish to work in Indian cinema, specifically with Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking to Gulf News at the Dubai premiere of Pole to Pole with Will Smith, the actor spoke about his long-standing admiration for Bollywood and its global appeal.

Will Smith expresses interest in working with Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Smith made his intentions clear, saying he would love to be cast in a project with Shah Rukh Khan. His candid remark quickly caught the attention, especially among Indian film fans familiar with his global appeal and past visits to India.

Will Smith reveals why he rejected Christopher Nolan's Inception - Instagram/Will Smith
Will Smith Reveals The Reason Behind Rejecting Christopher Nolan's Inception

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Smith’s comments reflect a genuine curiosity about Bollywood, a film industry he has followed for years. He described Indian cinema as vibrant and culturally rich, adding that the idea of collaborating with one of its biggest stars remains exciting.

Recalls discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

The actor also revealed that this is not his first attempt to make an Indian film. Over the years, Smith said he had informal discussions with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan about possible collaborations. While those conversations generated interest, none of the projects eventually moved forward.

Related Content
Related Content

Recalling a lighter moment, Smith shared how Bachchan joked about them sharing the ‘Big’ title, referring to himself as Big W’. Despite the enthusiasm, scheduling and creative alignments prevented those ideas from materialising.

Movie poster - Imdb
Retro Express: Walking Amitabh, Talking Shah Rukh, Almost Kareena

BY Lalita Iyer

What Shah Rukh Khan is working on next

Meanwhile, SRK is preparing for King, a high-profile action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is among the most anticipated Bollywood projects currently in production.

Deepika Padukone launches new initiative to encourage new talent - Instagram
On 40th Birthday, Deepika Padukone Announces New Initiative To Support Creative Talent

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

While a Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration remains speculative, the actor’s remarks have sparked fresh excitement around the possibility of a global crossover.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres on January 13 on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Madhana And Co Renew Rivalry With Warriorz

  2. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Boys In Blue Seek Wickets In 295-Run Defence | ENG 111/3 (20)

  3. Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  3. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Champai Soren Says JMM Govt Conspiring To Wipe Out Tribals From Jharkhand

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  2. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  3. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  4. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  5. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure