Imran Khan On Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Adapting Beyond Hero Roles

Imran Khan believes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan need to evolve beyond traditional hero roles as audiences change

Imran Khan on Age Appropriation
Imran Khan on Age Appropriation Roles Photo: Instagram
Imran Khan has weighed in on the ongoing debate around Bollywood’s ageing superstars, saying even icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan must eventually adapt to age-appropriate roles. In a recent interview, Imran Khan said that no actor can continue playing the conventional leading man forever, as both age and audience expectations shift over time.

Imran Khan on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan

Speaking about the three Khans who have dominated Hindi cinema for over three decades, Imran said there comes a point when actors “age out” of traditional hero parts. He noted that their extraordinary 30-year run at the top is unmatched, yet transition is a natural part of any performer’s journey.

Imran Khan has spoken candidly about his struggle with mental health - Instagram
Imran Khan Mental Health Scare Became A Wake-Up Call For Actor

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to him, stardom itself evolves. As actors grow older, so does the audience that once identified with them. At the same time, a younger generation begins connecting with stars closer to their own age and lived experiences. Viewers, he explained, often look for reflections of themselves on screen, which influences casting and storytelling trends.

Bollywood ageing actors and changing audience trends

The conversation around ageing out of hero roles has intensified as audience preferences shift towards more grounded narratives. Imran suggested that reinvention is not a setback but an organic progression. Senior actors, he implied, can explore layered roles that match their maturity rather than cling to earlier screen images.

Rang De Basanti Reunion - Instagram
Rang De Basanti Reunion: Aamir Khan, Soha Mark 20 Years At Screening

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have enjoyed unparalleled stardom. Imran’s comments underline how career transitions are inevitable in an industry shaped by generational change.

Imran was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos alongside Vir Das, Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh.

