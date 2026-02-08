Imran Khan Mental Health Scare Became A Wake-Up Call For Actor

Imran Khan speaks about his mental health scare and how it became a wake-up call, pushing him to confront anxiety and reassess his life.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan has spoken candidly about his struggle with mental health
  Imran Khan's mental health scare became a wake-up call.

  Actor admits struggle with anxiety and fear.

  Imran Khan begins a new chapter in films.

Imran Khan has spoken candidly about a mental health scare that he describes as a turning point in his life. In a recent interview, the actor said the experience forced him to pause and admit that things were not as fine as he had convinced himself they were.

Imran Khan's mental health and anxiety

Reflecting on that period, Imran compared his emotional state to a physical health emergency. Just as someone would overhaul their diet after a medical scare, he realised he needed to consciously address his mental well-being. He admitted that although he saw himself as easy-going and relaxed, his behaviour told a different story.

According to Imran, he was operating from a place of fear and crippling anxiety rather than calm confidence. The gap between how he viewed himself and how he was actually feeling became impossible to ignore. That realisation, he said, was his wake-up call.

Stepping Away from bollywood and returning

Imran Khan stepped away from acting after a series of box office disappointments, following his early success with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and later Delhi Belly. His last theatrical release as a lead was Katti Batti in 2015. During his time away, he also went through a divorce, adding to the personal upheaval.

Now, the actor is slowly returning to films. He recently made a cameo in Happy Patel and is set to appear opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

His openness adds to a growing conversation around Bollywood actor mental health and anxiety awareness, showing that even public figures must consciously work on their emotional wellness.

