Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: FWICE Says ‘No Cooperation’ With Makers

FWICE objects Ghooskhor Pandat title over caste sentiments.
BN Tiwari announces no cooperation with makers.
Neeraj Pandey clarifies amid Manoj Bajpayee film backlash.
The Ghooskhor Pandat controversy has intensified after Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari publicly objected to the film’s title and announced that the body will not cooperate with its makers. The Manoj Bajpayee starrer, backed by Neeraj Pandey and slated for Netflix, has drawn protests over alleged insult to caste sentiments.
FWICE objects Ghooskhor Pandat title
Speaking to ANI, BN Tiwari said he strongly opposed the use of the word Pandat in the title, arguing that films should not hurt any community. He added that those who play with public sentiments have no right to make films. Tiwari further stated that FWICE would refuse cooperation with the producer, director and even platforms such as Netflix if necessary.
He noted that earlier such controversies did not gain as much traction due to the absence of social media, but times have changed and objections are now amplified quickly.
What sparked the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy
The row centres on the word 'ghooskhor', which translates to someone who takes bribes, being paired with 'Pandat', a colloquial term associated with Brahmins. Several Brahmin organisations have claimed the title stereotypes their community. Protests were reported in parts of the country, and an FIR was registered in Lucknow following directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Makers respond to backlash
Amid the growing Manoj Bajpayee film backlash, producer Neeraj Pandey issued a clarification stating that the film is not intended to target any community. The team has also taken down promotional material, including the teaser. Directed by Ritesh Shah in his debut, the film remains at the centre of a widening debate.
Ghooskhor Pandat features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and marks the directorial debut of writer Ritesh Shah. The project was announced earlier this week, after which the controversy gathered pace online and on the ground. While the film is intended for a digital release on Netflix, the ongoing title row has shifted attention from its narrative to the larger debate around representation and responsibility in mainstream storytelling.