Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Faces Backlash Over Poor Management, People Call It 'Disaster'

Why did the Karan Aujla concert in Delhi turn chaotic?

The massive queues, scuffles, confusions created chaotic scenes at the venue. Many also gatecrashed Karan Aujla's concert and there were fights among attendees. A viral video shows a crowd in front of the box office, and asking for their wrist bands. In another video, an user claimed that some people snatched passes and bands from the box office and were selling them at a higher price, while people who purchased valid tickets didn't get the band. Police are also seen intervening to stop the chaos.