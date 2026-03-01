Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Faces Backlash Over Poor Management, People Call It 'Disaster'

Karan Aujla's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned chaotic due to fights inside the venue.

Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla Delhi concert Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karan Aujla's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium turned chaotic due to fights inside the venue.

  • An user claimed that some people snatched passes and bands from the box office and were re-selling them at a higher price, while people with valid tickets didn't get the band.

  • Many called it a "mess" and "disaster".

Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla delivered a standout performance to a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on Saturday (February 28). Reportedly, the show witnessed a turnout of 75,000 people, making it the second-highest attended concert in India after the Coldplay show in Ahmedabad. But it turned out to be filled with chaos and confusions, leaving fans frustrated, raged and disappointed. Several pics and viral clips from the venue have gone viral. One video shows a fight inside the venue of Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert.

Why did the Karan Aujla concert in Delhi turn chaotic?

The massive queues, scuffles, confusions created chaotic scenes at the venue. Many also gatecrashed Karan Aujla's concert and there were fights among attendees. A viral video shows a crowd in front of the box office, and asking for their wrist bands. In another video, an user claimed that some people snatched passes and bands from the box office and were selling them at a higher price, while people who purchased valid tickets didn't get the band. Police are also seen intervening to stop the chaos.

Videos of fights at Karan Aujla Delhi concert

Some videos show the box office counters damaged. There were also physical fights, with one altercation inside the VIP section.

One user slamming the management wrote, “Concert was no doubt amazing… but the management could be better , no police no security,” “This is why I question whether India is ready for concert culture…seriously stealing peoples tickets and then fighting inside the venue too,” read another comment.

A disappointed attendee called it a "mess" and "disaster" and also demanded that District should be penalised.

“When you fill 70k people in the stadium whose actual capacity is under 35k- 40k then this was bound to happen. @districtculture clearly lacks basic skill set in organising the event,” wrote another social media user.

“My daughter went yesterday the water bottle was ₹250- and food too was damn expensive she spent ₹6K for the tickets shear waste of time effort n money with such mismanaged show,” shared one.

An attendee slammed the organisers calling it “Zero management legittttm,” while another wrote, “I had fanpit still wasn't able to go in fanpit… due to the crowd and management closed entry.”

Published At:
