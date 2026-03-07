After Concert Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Show, Offers Free Entry For Previous Ticket Holders

On Friday, the Tauba Tauba singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video to announce the Mumbai 2.0 concert, revealing that tickets for the concert will be free for the previous ticket holders who attended the March 3 show in Mumbai. Inviting those who could not attend his previous Mumbai show, the singer wrote, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai — it’s going to be bigger.”