After Concert Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Show, Offers Free Entry For Previous Ticket Holders

Summary of this article
After facing backlash for the recent Holi-special concert in Mumbai, Karan Aujla has announced another show in the city.
Mumbai 2.0 concert is scheduled to take place this April.
The concert will be free for those who attended and purchased tickets for the March 3 show.
Karan Aujla's Delhi concert faced severe backlash due to mismanagement. Following this, his recent Holi-special concert in Mumbai also faced criticism over mismanagement issues. The Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla has now announced another show in Mumbai, which will take place in April this year. There is also a surprise for the previous ticket holders.
Karan Aujla announces Mumbai 2.0 concert
Karan Aujla and Team Innovation, promoters of his P-Pop Culture India Tour, announced a special ‘return concert’ for Mumbaikars. Titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0’, the concert will take place on April 12, 2026. Tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato.
On Friday, the Tauba Tauba singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video to announce the Mumbai 2.0 concert, revealing that tickets for the concert will be free for the previous ticket holders who attended the March 3 show in Mumbai. Inviting those who could not attend his previous Mumbai show, the singer wrote, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai — it’s going to be bigger.”
Team Innovation, sharing a post on Instagram wrote, “Mumbai, you spoke — we heard you loud and clear! @karanaujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour returns with Mumbai 2.0. Because of the insane love and trust you showed us the first time, this one’s on us. Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0. And for everyone who couldn’t make it earlier, tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato (sic)."