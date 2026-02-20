Shakira India Tour 2026 Announced: Mumbai And Delhi Shows Confirmed After 19 Years

Shakira India Tour 2026 marks the singer’s long-awaited return with live shows in Mumbai and Delhi.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shakira
Shakira Set To Return To India Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shakira India Tour 2026 covers Mumbai and Delhi.

  • Feeding India Concert expands to two cities.

  • Shakira India concert tickets go live in March 2026.

Shakira India Tour 2026 has finally been confirmed, bringing the global pop icon back to Indian stages after nearly two decades. The Colombian superstar is set to perform in two major cities, marking her first large-scale appearance in the country since her 2007 tour stop in Mumbai.

When is Shakira's India tour 2026?

The tour will take place across Mumbai and Delhi as part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, a music-led initiative focused on tackling child hunger. This is the first time the concert format expands to multiple cities, signalling a bigger push for awareness and impact.

In a statement, Shakira shared that performing in India has always felt special to her and that this tour carries a deeper purpose beyond music. The event aims to support the broader mission of improving access to nutrition for children.

Rosé Scored The Biggest Hit Of The Year With Bruno Mars's Collaboration APT - Instagram
Rose And Bruno Mars' APT. Tops IFPI's Biggest‑Selling Global Single Of 2025

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Shakira live in Mumbai and Delhi: venues confirmed

Fans in Mumbai can expect the concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, while Delhi will host the show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both venues are known for staging large-scale international performances, and organisers are preparing for significant footfall.

The concerts are being organised under Feeding India in collaboration with District. Opening acts are expected to be announced soon.

Related Content
Related Content

How to buy Shakira India's concert tickets?

Tickets for Shakira India Tour 2026 will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access starting at 12 PM IST on February 27, while general sales open at 1 PM IST on March 1.

Kanye West India concert confirmed - Instagram
Kanye West's First-Ever India Concert Confirmed: Date, Venue, Ticket Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What songs will Shakira perform during her India concert?

While the official setlist is yet to be revealed, fans can expect global favourites such as Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever Wherever and Waka Waka, along with tracks from her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which set a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing Latin tour.

The Mumbai concert is scheduled for April 10, followed by the Delhi show on April 15, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final