Shakira India Tour 2026 Announced: Mumbai And Delhi Shows Confirmed After 19 Years

Shakira India Tour 2026 has finally been confirmed, bringing the global pop icon back to Indian stages after nearly two decades. The Colombian superstar is set to perform in two major cities, marking her first large-scale appearance in the country since her 2007 tour stop in Mumbai.
When is Shakira's India tour 2026?
The tour will take place across Mumbai and Delhi as part of the Feeding India Concert 2026, a music-led initiative focused on tackling child hunger. This is the first time the concert format expands to multiple cities, signalling a bigger push for awareness and impact.
Shakira live in Mumbai and Delhi: venues confirmed
Fans in Mumbai can expect the concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, while Delhi will host the show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both venues are known for staging large-scale international performances, and organisers are preparing for significant footfall.
The concerts are being organised under Feeding India in collaboration with District. Opening acts are expected to be announced soon.
How to buy Shakira India's concert tickets?
Tickets for Shakira India Tour 2026 will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access starting at 12 PM IST on February 27, while general sales open at 1 PM IST on March 1.
What songs will Shakira perform during her India concert?
While the official setlist is yet to be revealed, fans can expect global favourites such as Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever Wherever and Waka Waka, along with tracks from her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which set a Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing Latin tour.
The Mumbai concert is scheduled for April 10, followed by the Delhi show on April 15, 2026.