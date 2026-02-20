Rose And Bruno Mars' APT. Tops IFPI's Biggest‑Selling Global Single Of 2025

Rosé tops the biggest global songs of 2025 worldwide.
K-Pop Demon Hunters score second biggest 2025 hit.
IFPI confirms landmark year for K-pop global success.
K-pop stars' biggest global hit 2025 songs have officially dominated the year, according to new figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. For the first time in the history of the annual global singles chart, a track featuring non-English lyrics has claimed the number one spot.
That honour goes to Rosé for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT, which crossed two billion streams worldwide. The song’s success also marks the first time the IFPI chart has been topped by an artist from outside North America or Europe.
Rosé 2025 global hits make history
Although APT is largely sung in English, it opens with spoken Korean and prominently features the word “아파트” meaning apartment. That subtle linguistic blend helped push K-pop 2025 global success to a new milestone.
Victoria Oakley, CEO of the IFPI, described the achievement as a landmark moment for the global music landscape. The chart has been published annually since 2007.
Mars also appears again in the top five with Die With A Smile, his collaboration with Lady Gaga, which secured fourth place.
K-Pop Demon Hunters 2025 hit music surges
The second biggest global song of 2025 was Golden by Huntr/X, the animated girl group from the Netflix hit series KPop Demon Hunters. The fictional group, voiced by Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna and Ejae, translated streaming buzz into chart dominance.
Another track from the franchise, Soda Pop by rival boyband Saja Boys, also made the top 20, proving the show’s cultural impact extended well beyond the screen.
Elsewhere in the 2025 global music chart highlights, Alex Warren’s Ordinary took third place, while Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things rounded out the top five after leading in 2024. Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Sabrina Carpenter also featured prominently.
For the second year running, no British artist entered the global top 10, though Lola Young secured 11th place with Messy, surpassing one billion streams.
Earlier this week, the IFPI confirmed that Taylor Swift was the biggest artist globally in 2025. She appears in the singles ranking at number 19 with The Fate of Ophelia.
The full top 20 albums list is set to be released on Friday.