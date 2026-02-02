Grammys 2026: HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’ Becomes First K-Pop Song To Win A Grammy

K-pop makes Grammy history as HUNTR/X's Golden wins Best Song Written for Visual Media at Grammys 2026.

EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick win the Best Song in the Visual Media category for 'Golden-K-Pop Demon Hunters'
For decades, K-pop dominated global charts while remaining on the fringes of Grammy recognition. That changed at Grammys 2026, when Golden from Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters became the first K-pop song to ever win a Grammy Award, marking a watershed moment for the genre.

K-Pop Breakthrough at the Grammys

Performed in the film by fictional girl group HUNTR/X and voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Golden won Best Song Written for Visual Media during the premiere ceremony. The win marks the first-ever Grammy victory for a K-pop act in the Recording Academy’s 68-year history.

The Grammy was awarded to the song’s writing team, including EJAE, Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Mark Sonnenblick. While K-Pop Demon Hunters did not win Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Golden’s victory alone cemented the film’s cultural and musical reach.

The Recording Academy’s recognition reflects a broader shift. K-pop has long influenced global pop sounds, visuals and fan culture, yet awards recognition lagged behind its impact. This win signals a clear change in that dynamic.

Artists reflect on a historic moment

On the Grammy carpet, EJAE described the win as deeply personal, especially as a Korean American artist. REI AMI encouraged young viewers to dream bigger and trust their confidence, while Audrey Nuna emphasised the importance of embracing every part of oneself, even the darker edges.

Beyond the win, Grammys 2026 also saw expanded K-pop visibility, from multiple nominations to major live performances, reinforcing that Golden’s success is not an isolated moment but part of a larger shift.

For K-pop, this Grammy is not just a trophy. It is long-overdue recognition.

