Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath Visits Under Scrutiny Amid New Rule

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath visit controversy grows as temple authorities propose an affidavit rule. The move has sparked debate ahead of the Char Dham Yatra.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Sara Ali Khan At The Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan At The Kedarnath Temple Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit faces affidavit rule proposal by BKTC.

  • Temple authorities cite faith verification ahead of Char Dham Yatra.

  • Similar temple entry rules have been followed in Puri and Tirupati.

The ongoing discussion around Sara Ali Khan and her visits to Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple has intensified after a new proposal by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee. It has been stated by the committee that an affidavit affirming faith as a Sanatani would be required if the actor plans to visit the temple complexes in the future.

The proposal, according to committee chairperson Hemant Dwivedi, has already been formalised and forwarded to the Uttarakhand government. The move comes at a time when preparations are underway for the annual Char Dham Yatra, which has seen lakhs of devotees registering in advance.

Why the affidavit rule has been proposed

It has been explained by the committee that a standardised affidavit format has been prepared to ensure clarity on matters of faith for temple entry. While no direct response has been issued by Sara Ali Khan so far, the development has sparked wider conversations around access, faith, and personal belief.

Such rules are not unprecedented. Entry restrictions based on religious identity are already followed at temples like Jagannath Temple. A similar instance had also been noted when Pawan Kalyan’s daughter was required to submit a declaration of faith at Tirupati Temple.

Dwivedi maintained that the committee’s position was not aimed at excluding anyone. - File photo; Representative image
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Says Shrines Are Places Of Faith, Not Tourist Sites

BY Outlook News Desk

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Dwivedi maintained that the committee’s position was not aimed at excluding anyone. - File photo; Representative image
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Says Shrines Are Places Of Faith, Not Tourist Sites
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What Sara Ali Khan has said earlier

During a public appearance at the Times Now Summit 2025, her connection to Kedarnath had been spoken about in deeply personal terms. It had been shared by the actor that a sense of peace and comfort is felt during her visits, and that her relationship with the place remains personal and independent of public perception.

Her reflections on identity were also highlighted, where it had been conveyed that she identifies as Indian rather than being confined to religious labels.

Dwivedi maintained that the committee’s position was not aimed at excluding anyone. - File photo; Representative image
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Says Shrines Are Places Of Faith, Not Tourist Sites

BY Outlook News Desk

What happens next

The proposal is currently under consideration, and its implementation will depend on the Uttarakhand government’s decision. Meanwhile, the temples are preparing to open for devotees, with Kedarnath Temple scheduled to open on April 22 and Badrinath Temple on April 23.

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