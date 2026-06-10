Alpha Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt Gets Her First-Ever Mission From Bobby Deol On 18th Birthday

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Alpha Teaser Out: The highly anticipated teaser for the Alia Bhatt-starrer is unveiled. Bobby Deol plays her father, who trains her for a special mission.

Alpha
Alpha teaser out Photo: YouTube/Yash Raj Films
Summary of this article

  • Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha is set to hit the screens this July.

  • On Wednesday, the makers dropped the first official teaser featuring Alia and Bobby Deol.

  • Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF spy universe.

Alpha teaser: Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser for Alpha, the next instalment and first-ever female-led spy thriller of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play significant roles.

Alpha teaser breakdown?

Alpha's teaser begins with Bobby Deol, who plays Baba, the mentor of Alia's character Sita, gifting her a small box on her 18th birthday. When she opens the box and is confused about her gift, Bobby tells her it is her first-ever spy mission.

Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt - Instagram
Did Bobby Deol Have A Fallout With Alia Bhatt On Alpha Set? Here's What He Has To Say

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

She looks a bit disappointed initially, as her birthday gift turned out to be a spy mission, and to kill someone. We are then shown Sita performing high-octane stunts. Her powerful moves and sharp expressions in every scene make it a thrill ride.

Baba has trained his daughter since childhood to achieve a special goal with a special mission. In one scene, he is seen tattooing young Sita’s arm with the Alpha logo.

In another scene, Sita says a wolf's daughter will be a wolf.

Related Content
Alpha teaser release date out - Instagram
Bobby Deol on fallout rumours with Alia Bhatt - Instagram
Karan Johar on why he unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others on Instagram - Instagram
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Desi Glam Look Goes Viral - Instagram

Towards the end of the trailer, a smiling Baba wishes Sita, “Happy Birthday,” and she shoots a man in the head.

Watch the teaser here.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer out - YouTube
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Nurse Leads The Fight To Protect Patients During 26/11 Terror Attack

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharvari also plays an important role in the film, but we are not introduced to her in the teaser. Anil Kapoor is reprising his role from War 2 in the YRF film. Alpha, which was scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, was pushed to July 10. It has now been preponed. The spy thriller will arrive in cinemas on July 3.

It is the seventh film in the YRF spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories