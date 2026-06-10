Alpha Teaser Out: Alia Bhatt Gets Her First-Ever Mission From Bobby Deol On 18th Birthday

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha is set to hit the screens this July.
On Wednesday, the makers dropped the first official teaser featuring Alia and Bobby Deol.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF spy universe.
Alpha teaser: Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the teaser for Alpha, the next instalment and first-ever female-led spy thriller of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play significant roles.
Alpha teaser breakdown?
Alpha's teaser begins with Bobby Deol, who plays Baba, the mentor of Alia's character Sita, gifting her a small box on her 18th birthday. When she opens the box and is confused about her gift, Bobby tells her it is her first-ever spy mission.
She looks a bit disappointed initially, as her birthday gift turned out to be a spy mission, and to kill someone. We are then shown Sita performing high-octane stunts. Her powerful moves and sharp expressions in every scene make it a thrill ride.
Baba has trained his daughter since childhood to achieve a special goal with a special mission. In one scene, he is seen tattooing young Sita’s arm with the Alpha logo.
In another scene, Sita says a wolf's daughter will be a wolf.
Towards the end of the trailer, a smiling Baba wishes Sita, “Happy Birthday,” and she shoots a man in the head.
Watch the teaser here.
Sharvari also plays an important role in the film, but we are not introduced to her in the teaser. Anil Kapoor is reprising his role from War 2 in the YRF film. Alpha, which was scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, was pushed to July 10. It has now been preponed. The spy thriller will arrive in cinemas on July 3.
It is the seventh film in the YRF spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.