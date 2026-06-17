Alpha Trailer: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Lead High-Octane Mission Against Bobby Deol In YRF Spy Universe

Alpha trailer spotlights Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's high-risk mission against Fateh.
Hrithik Roshan's surprise cameo strengthens connections within the expanding YRF Spy Universe.
Bobby Deol plays a vengeful former spy seeking retribution against India.
The Alpha trailer has finally arrived, offering fans a closer look at one of the most anticipated entries in the YRF Spy Universe. After viewers expressed disappointment over Sharvari's limited screen time in the teaser, the new footage shifts the spotlight firmly onto both female leads as they unite against Bobby Deol's formidable antagonist.
Watch the trailer here:
Alpha trailer reveals Sita's battle against her creator
The trailer opens with a striking image of a baby inside a glass enclosure as Bobby Deol's Fateh reveals that he has named her Sita. The following scenes establish that Sita has been raised and trained to become a lethal assassin.
Through a voiceover, Alia Bhatt's character describes Fateh as a ruthless figure who stole a princess and turned her into a weapon. However, this retelling flips the familiar mythology on its head. Instead of waiting to be rescued, Sita decides to destroy Fateh's empire herself.
The action sequences position Alia in an entirely new avatar, blending emotional intensity with high-octane combat.
Hrithik Roshan's Alpha cameo expands the YRF Spy Universe
Sharvari soon joins Sita's mission, while Anil Kapoor appears to mentor the two agents. The trailer suggests that Fateh is a former spy seeking revenge against the nation that abandoned him.
The biggest surprise arrives in the final moments when Hrithik Roshan's Major Kabir Dhaliwal makes a brief appearance. Although only his eyes are shown, the tease has already sparked excitement among fans eager to see Alpha connect with War and War 2.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha also features a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with a story by Uday Chopra.
The film joins a successful franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is set to release in cinemas on July 3.