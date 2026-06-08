Alpha Teaser Release Date Revealed: First Glimpse Of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Be Out This June

Garima Das
Garima Das
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Alpha's first glimpse will be unveiled through a teaser, this June. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead the spy thriller.

Alpha teaser
Alpha teaser release date out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Alpha is all set for theatrical release this July.

  • Ahead of it, the makers will unveil Alpha's first glimpse this June.

  • Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead YRF's first female-led spy thriller.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is billed as one of the most ambitious spy films from Yash Raj Films' banner. Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is also the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe. The anticipation around the upcoming film is high, as fans are excited to see how these two female actors offer something new and fresh to the universe.

The spy thriller, which marks Alia and Sharvari's maiden collaboration, is set for grand theatrical release on July 10, 2026. Ahead of it, Alpha's first glimpse will be unveiled through a teaser, which will be out on June 10.

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What will be in Alpha teaser?

The teaser will show the origin story of a girl who is raised to become an assassin. 

A senior trade source informs, “Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on June 10. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotion campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre of promotions to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha.”

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The source also reveals that the film's campaign is built around the core idea that it is more than a character or a film title, it is an attitude.”

There will be youth-focused engagements, nationwide conversations, public appearances, and digital moments involving Alia and Sharvari, who represent the youth of the country.

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The campaign is designed in such a way that every girl will see herself as an Alpha, who refuses to be under any expectations or societal pressures.

The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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