Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Witnesses Significant Drop, Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Crore

Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari experienced highly volatile weekday collections after a decent Rs 34 crore opening weekend.
The film's domestic collections dropped 70% on Monday to Rs 3.85 crore, rose slightly on Tuesday, and fell again by 30% on Wednesday.
The spy thriller is now struggling to cross Rs 50 crore in its first week.
Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller, which hit the screens on July 3, is struggling at the box office following a decent opening weekend. It is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.
Weekday ticket sales fluctuated wildly after the strong start. It hasn't yet reached the Rs 50 crore milestone in India after six days. Industry trackers expect Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film to miss this benchmark by the end of its opening week.
Alpha box office breakdown
The film collected Rs 34 crore net in India during its opening weekend. Domestic collections then dropped 70% on Monday, bringing in only Rs 3.85 crore net.
Collections rose by 10% on Tuesday, briefly raising hopes of a stable box office run. However, the numbers fell by 30% on Wednesday.
Alpha earned just Rs 2.85 crore net on Wednesday, Sacnilk reported. This took the six-day domestic cumulative collection to just above Rs 44.95 crore net (Rs 53.59 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.30 Cr so far. The worldwide gross collection of Alpha stands at Rs 74.89 crore.
The film needs to cross Rs 100 crore net domestically and Rs 150 crore gross worldwide to break even.
It will face tough competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4, which is releasing on July 10.
Written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role of Kabir from the War films.
The film received mixed reviews, mostly negative. While Alia and Sharvari garnered praise for their performances, the film was criticised for the poor screenplay and plot.
It is the weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe.