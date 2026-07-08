Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Friday and registered a worldwide opening of Rs 16.10 crore. The film showed healthy growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 13.25 crore nett on Sunday after recording a 15.2 per cent jump over Saturday, which had brought in Rs 11.50 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, the Shiv Rawail directorial had earned an estimated Rs 34 crore nett in India and Rs 58.80 crore worldwide. On Monday, the film collected an estimated Rs 3.85 crore nett across 6,997 shows before witnessing a slight increase in collections on Tuesday.