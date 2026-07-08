Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 70 Crore Worldwide

Alpha earned over Rs 4 crore nett in India on Tuesday, showing a jump from its Monday collection of Rs 3.85 crore.
The film's total worldwide gross collection reached Rs 70.03 crore by its fifth day of release.
The domestic box office collection has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.
Alpha box office collection: The spy thriller, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, maintained a steady box-office run on Tuesday (July 7). The film recorded a jump in collections compared to its Monday (Day 4) figures. It earned an estimated Rs 4.25 crore nett in India on Day 5 across 7,173 shows, according to trade website Sacnilk. The Tuesday boost took the film's total worldwide gross collection past the Rs 70-crore mark. The global earnings of Alpha now stand at Rs 70.03 crore.
Alpha box office breakdown
The domestic run pushed the film's total India nett collection to Rs 42.10 crore, while its India gross reached Rs 50.23 crore. Overseas, the Yash Raj Films-backed feature earned Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.80 crore.
Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Friday and registered a worldwide opening of Rs 16.10 crore. The film showed healthy growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 13.25 crore nett on Sunday after recording a 15.2 per cent jump over Saturday, which had brought in Rs 11.50 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, the Shiv Rawail directorial had earned an estimated Rs 34 crore nett in India and Rs 58.80 crore worldwide. On Monday, the film collected an estimated Rs 3.85 crore nett across 6,997 shows before witnessing a slight increase in collections on Tuesday.
The film will face tough competition from Dhamaal 4 this week.
Alpha reviews
The film opened to a mixed response from critics and audiences alike.
Uday Chopra wrote the Alpha script. It is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Dia Mirza in key roles.